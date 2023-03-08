How To Watch The Players Championship - don't miss any of the action from the 'fifth Major'

How To Watch The Players Championship

We head to TPC Sawgrass this week on the PGA Tour for one of the best tournaments of the year, The Players Championship. As you would expect there is a stellar field of players down to compete, (sadly no Tiger Woods though), such as world number one Jon Rahm and two guys chasing him down Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. In fact 43 of the world's top-50 are down to compete and there are a lot more players looking to show some form as we approach The Masters next month. In fact some guys in the field will look to get into the first men's Major of the year with a strong showing this week.

Of course, the course itself is a star of the show, chief among which is the final stretch of holes. The par-5 16th, par-3 17th and par-4 18th are water laden and is one of the toughest closing stretches in golf, especially with the tournament on the line.

So to make sure you miss none of the action, below are the details on how you can watch the event via ESPN+, one of the best places to watch as much golf as possible! (We have also included some selected tee times below if you wanted to see when the big guys tee off this week).

How to live stream The Players Championship

(opens in new tab) Watch the PGA Tour with ESPN+ ESPN Plus is an excellent place to live stream the golf in the US. Not only do you get main feed coverage but there are also feeds with featured holes, featured groups, as well as marquee groups. This service will be available not only for big events like The Players, but also for all four Majors that form the backbone of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar. For the ultimate value, there's the Disney Plus bundle. Grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus package for just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to get the ESPN Plus bundle

ESPN is jointly owned by Disney, so there's a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of a mere $12.99 - alternatively called the Disney Plus bundle. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here (opens in new tab). That means not only will you get sport action with ESPN+, but you will also get Classic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and much more. Then with Hulu you have access to the excellent entertainment library.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a cost of $19.88 a month, or $25.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $12.99 monthly fee ($19.99 without ads) one of the best value streaming offerings out there. Or you can head to the ESPN+ (opens in new tab) website direct and get a base subscription for just $9.99.

What devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

ESPN+ is very easy to watch because you can you watch it on your smart TV, as well as PCs, tablets and via the ESPN Plus app on smartphones. ESPN Plus is now available on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, too. ESPN Plus is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform. Importantly there is no difference in price between these platforms and you can carry an account over to a different one by signing in.

The Players Championship Tee Times (selected)

First Round