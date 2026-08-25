Tour Issue Podcast: FedExCup Playoffs Finale Preview + What Next For LIV Golf?

In this week's episode of Golf Monthly Tour Issue, regular host Baz Plummer is joined by Elliott Heath and Jonny Leighfield from the news team to look back on the weekend's golf and preview what's coming up.

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Host Baz is joined by Jonny and Elliott for a detailed look back at Wyndham Clark's BMW Championship victory and the talking points that arose from the event at Bellerive.

We also discuss LIV Golf's future and past following Michael La Sasso's victory at the final event of 2026 in Indianapolis, before a preview of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

We also make our picks for the Tipster Challenge, where Baz has a huge lead.

For new listeners, the Tipster Challenge sees us each pick a favorite and outsider for a selected event each week, with points awarded for their finish. The aim is to end the season, after the DP World Tour Championship, with the fewest points.

Here's how things stand after the BMW Championship:

Tipster challenge standings:

Baz: 971

971 Elliott: 1133

1133 Jonny: 1148

1148 Matt: 1426

For more on our picks, check out Bazza's Best Bets for the Tour Championship.

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As always, you can get in touch with the Tour Issue team by emailing golfmonthly@futurenet.com - we'd love to hear from you! We hope you enjoy the episode - please leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen and share with your friends.

And as a reminder, the Golf Monthly Tour Issue Show comes out every Monday and is available to watch on the Golf Monthly Tour Issue website page or listen to via your regular podcast provider.

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