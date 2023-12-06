Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2023

A total of 32 players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour compete in teams of two at Tiburon Golf Club

Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson hit a tee shot
Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson team up for the unique tournament
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational promises something very different from a regular tournament.

A field of 32 comprising 16 PGA Tour players and 16 LPGA Tour players will compete in teams of two at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. Each team will include one PGA Tour player and one from the LPGA Tour as they compete across three days with three formats.

The first round uses the scramble format, with a foursome during round two. However, the final round uses a new format – modified four ball, where both players on each team tee off before switching balls for their second shots, and continuing with that ball until it is holed. The lower score between the teammates will count towards the team score.

The 16 teams will be competing for a share of a $4m purse, and the winning team will claim $1m shared equally between the two victorious players.

That compares favourably with two other big events this week. The DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship has a purse of €1.5m (around $1.62m) with the winner earning €255,000 (around $276,000), while the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi has a $1.5m purse, with $200,000 going to the winner.

While the $4m is a considerably smaller purse compared to many tournaments in the men's game, it is one of the biggest of the year associated with the women's game, with only the LPGA Tour’s season-closer the CME Group Tour Championship offering higher prize money outside the five Majors.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,000,000
2nd$560,000
3rd$330,000
4th$250,000
5th$215,000
6th$190,000
7th$180,000
8th$170,000
9th$160,000
10th$150,000
11th$145,000
12th$140,000
13th$135,000
14th$130,000
15th$125,000
16th$120,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Grant Thornton Invitational?

Lydia Ko during the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican

Lydia Ko is one of the biggest names in the tournament

Some of the biggest names in men’s and women’s golf will compete at the tournament. Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler teams up with Major winner Lexi Thompson, while two former World No.1’s join forces as Lydia Ko plays alongside Jason Day.

Elsewhere, Lilia Vu, who won two of the five Majors this year, teams up with Netflix Full Swing star Joel Dahmen. An all-Canadian team of two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners also team up, along with the all-Swedish combo of Solheim Cup player Madelene Sagstrom and Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg.  

English players Charley Hull and Justin Rose also form a team, while rising stars Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang also join forces.

