LIV Golf Promotions Prize Money Payout 2023

There will surely be only one goal on the minds of each of the 73 players in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions event - the chance to finish in the top three.

That’s because those who achieve it will be offered places in next season’s 14-tournament LIV Golf League, which begins in February and offers purses of $25m in each of its regular events.

While winners of each of LIV Golf’s individual events earn $4m, there is also $120,000 even for those who finish 48th and last in the field, meaning whoever does reach next season’s contest is likely to achieve financial security by the time it concludes.

Given the potentially life-changing prize on offer in Abu Dhabi, then, it is easy to overlook the fact that there is prize money available at the event, even though it’s considerably lower than regular tournaments on the circuit.

Players must complete each of the rounds over the three days to qualify for a share of the $1.5m purse, with the winner earning $200,000. The player finishing second will win $150,000, while the player who claims the last LIV Golf spot will go home $100,000 richer. Meanwhile, those finishing between 11th and 20th of the final round will win $17,500.

Unusually, there is also money for players who don’t make it to the 36-hole shootout on the final day. Those who fail to make it past the first round will be awarded a consolation of $5,000. Similarly, players who compete in round two but don't reach the final round will each earn $10,000.

Even amateurs in the field receive $1,000 for their efforts regardless of finishing position - not a bad return for a non-refundable $25 entry fee. Any prize money for amateurs finishing in the top 20 will be donated to LIV Golf's charity of choice.

As for the format, the top 20 from Friday’s 18 holes of stroke play will advance to Saturday's second round, at which point the scores will reset. There, more players who automatically qualified for the stage will compete for the first time. After another 18 holes, the top 20 will advance to the final day of competition, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout.

Below is the prize money payout for the LIV Golf Promotions event.

LIV Golf Promotions Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $200,000 2nd $150,000 3rd $100,000 4th $75,000 5th $50,000 6th $45,000 7th $40,000 8th $35,000 9th $30,000 10th $25,000 11th $17,500 12th $17,500 13th $17,500 14th $17,500 15th $17,500 16th $17,500 17th $17,500 18th $17,500 19th $17,500 20th $17,500

Who Are The Star Names In The LIV Golf Promotions?

James Piot is one of three relegated LIV Golf players who will compete at the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players to look out for include three of the four LIV Golf players who finished in the Drop Zone of the individual standings - Jediah Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.

Former LIV Golf players Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, who were among seven dropped for season 2, will also try to get back to the circuit. LIV Golf reserve player Laurie Canter is also looking for a full-time contract. However, there will be no Chase Koepka, as the relegated LIV golfer has withdrawn from the qualifier.

Where Is The LIV Golf Promotions Event Being Held? The event is taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The course features immaculately maintained fairways with challenges including doglegs, water, bunkers and undulating greens.