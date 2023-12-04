LIV Golf Promotions Prize Money Payout 2023
Players are contesting three places in next year’s lucrative LIV Golf League, but there’s also prize money up for grabs
There will surely be only one goal on the minds of each of the 73 players in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions event - the chance to finish in the top three.
That’s because those who achieve it will be offered places in next season’s 14-tournament LIV Golf League, which begins in February and offers purses of $25m in each of its regular events.
While winners of each of LIV Golf’s individual events earn $4m, there is also $120,000 even for those who finish 48th and last in the field, meaning whoever does reach next season’s contest is likely to achieve financial security by the time it concludes.
Given the potentially life-changing prize on offer in Abu Dhabi, then, it is easy to overlook the fact that there is prize money available at the event, even though it’s considerably lower than regular tournaments on the circuit.
Players must complete each of the rounds over the three days to qualify for a share of the $1.5m purse, with the winner earning $200,000. The player finishing second will win $150,000, while the player who claims the last LIV Golf spot will go home $100,000 richer. Meanwhile, those finishing between 11th and 20th of the final round will win $17,500.
Unusually, there is also money for players who don’t make it to the 36-hole shootout on the final day. Those who fail to make it past the first round will be awarded a consolation of $5,000. Similarly, players who compete in round two but don't reach the final round will each earn $10,000.
Even amateurs in the field receive $1,000 for their efforts regardless of finishing position - not a bad return for a non-refundable $25 entry fee. Any prize money for amateurs finishing in the top 20 will be donated to LIV Golf's charity of choice.
As for the format, the top 20 from Friday’s 18 holes of stroke play will advance to Saturday's second round, at which point the scores will reset. There, more players who automatically qualified for the stage will compete for the first time. After another 18 holes, the top 20 will advance to the final day of competition, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout.
Below is the prize money payout for the LIV Golf Promotions event.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$200,000
|2nd
|$150,000
|3rd
|$100,000
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$50,000
|6th
|$45,000
|7th
|$40,000
|8th
|$35,000
|9th
|$30,000
|10th
|$25,000
|11th
|$17,500
|12th
|$17,500
|13th
|$17,500
|14th
|$17,500
|15th
|$17,500
|16th
|$17,500
|17th
|$17,500
|18th
|$17,500
|19th
|$17,500
|20th
|$17,500
Who Are The Star Names In The LIV Golf Promotions?
Players to look out for include three of the four LIV Golf players who finished in the Drop Zone of the individual standings - Jediah Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.
Former LIV Golf players Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, who were among seven dropped for season 2, will also try to get back to the circuit. LIV Golf reserve player Laurie Canter is also looking for a full-time contract. However, there will be no Chase Koepka, as the relegated LIV golfer has withdrawn from the qualifier.
Where Is The LIV Golf Promotions Event Being Held?
The event is taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The course features immaculately maintained fairways with challenges including doglegs, water, bunkers and undulating greens.
Who Is In The Field For The LIV Golf Promotions Event?
Notable names in the field include three of the four relegated players, Jediah Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim, reserve player Laurie Canter and former LIV Golf stars Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai. Three-time DP World Tour winner Scott Hend also appears.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
