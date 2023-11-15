CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

A purse of $7m is on offer at the season closer of the LPGA Tour, with even more to come in future

Lilia Vu in the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican
Lilia Vu is among the field of 60 at the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The LPGA Tour season draws to a close with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida as a field of 60 battles for the $2m winner’s cheque from a purse of $7m.

That’s more than double the next-highest total outside the five Majors, which came in last week’s Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican. There, $3.25m was available, with Lilia Vu claiming $487,500 for her win. 

The profile of the women’s game has been increasing in recent years, and that’s reflected in the growing prize money for many of its tournaments. 

The LPGA Tour’s season closer is no different. While this year’s purse and winner’s payout is identical to the 2022 tournament, back then, the $2m Lydia Ko earned for her win was the biggest prize in the history of women’s golf – a figure that has only been matched once since, when Allisen Corpuz won the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The purse for the Major was $11m and that’s the figure that will be available at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. 

This time next year, the winner will receive $4m, which is more than was handed to the winners of most of the PGA Tour’s designated events in 2023 and equal to the cheque given to individual winners in the regular LIV Golf League tournaments. A year from now, the runner-up will also receive $1m, $450,000 more than this year’s runner-up will earn.

See more

Even though this year’s purse is the same as the 2022 payout, it is still $2m more than 2021, further highlighting the rapidly growing profile of the women’s game.

Below is a breakdown of the CME Group Tour Championship payout.

CME Group Tour Championship Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$2,000,000
2nd$550,000
3rd$340,000
4th$250,000
5th$195,000
6th$150,000
7th$120,000
8th$105,000
9th$92,000
10th$87,500
11th$83,000
12th$80,000
13th$77,000
14th$75,000
15th$73,000
16th$71,000
17th$69,500
18th$68,000
19th$66,500
20th$65,000
21st$64,000
22nd$63,000
23rd$62,000
24th$61,000
25th$60,000
26th$59,000
27th$58,000
28th$57,000
29th$56,000
30th$55,000
31st$54,250
32nd$53,500
33rd$52,750
34th$52,000
35th$51,250
36th$50,500
37th$49,750
38th$49,000
39th$48,250
40th$47,500
41st$47,000
42nd$46,500
43rd$46,000
44th$45,500
45th$45,000
46th$44,500
47th$44,000
48th$43,500
49th$43,000
50th$42,500
51st$42,250
52nd$42,000
53rd$41,750
54th$41,500
55th$41,250
56th$41,000
57th$40,750
58th$40,500
59th$40,250
60th$40,000

What Are The Star Names In The CME Group Tour Championship?

Last year, Lydia Ko fought off the challenge of Leona Maguire to take the trophy and the season-long Race to CME Globe title, but she hasn’t done enough to make the field for this year’s event, along with other big names to miss out including Lexi Thompson and Emily Pedersen.

The breakout star of 2023 is surely the player to watch this week. Lilia Vu returned to the World No.1 spot thanks to her fourth win of the year in last week’s Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican, and few would bet against her making that five in Florida.

Celine Boutier currently leads the Race to CME Globe standings and will be one to watch after three wins in 2023, while KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin is another big name in the running. 

Celine Boutier during the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur

Celine Boutier is one of the highest profile players in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin, Allisen Corpuz and Ayaka Furue complete the top 10 of the Race to CME Globe standings. Other big names in the field hoping to end their seasons on a high are Charley Hull, Angel Yin and Brooke Henderson.

Before the CME Group Tour Championship is concluded is Black Friday, so be sure to check out the Black Friday golf deals as selected by our experts.

Where Is The CME Group Tour Championship?

The tournament is being held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The club has two championship courses - the Gold Course and Black Course. Each of the courses was designed by Greg Norman.

What Is The Payout For The CME Group Tour Championship?

A purse of $7m is on offer in the CME Group Tour Championship more than double any other tournament outside a Major. The winner will receive $2m. In 2024, the purse will increase to $11m, with $4m to the winner.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸