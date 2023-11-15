CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The LPGA Tour season draws to a close with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida as a field of 60 battles for the $2m winner’s cheque from a purse of $7m.

That’s more than double the next-highest total outside the five Majors, which came in last week’s Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican. There, $3.25m was available, with Lilia Vu claiming $487,500 for her win.

The profile of the women’s game has been increasing in recent years, and that’s reflected in the growing prize money for many of its tournaments.

The LPGA Tour’s season closer is no different. While this year’s purse and winner’s payout is identical to the 2022 tournament, back then, the $2m Lydia Ko earned for her win was the biggest prize in the history of women’s golf – a figure that has only been matched once since, when Allisen Corpuz won the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The purse for the Major was $11m and that’s the figure that will be available at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.

This time next year, the winner will receive $4m, which is more than was handed to the winners of most of the PGA Tour’s designated events in 2023 and equal to the cheque given to individual winners in the regular LIV Golf League tournaments. A year from now, the runner-up will also receive $1m, $450,000 more than this year’s runner-up will earn.

Even though this year’s purse is the same as the 2022 payout, it is still $2m more than 2021, further highlighting the rapidly growing profile of the women’s game.

Below is a breakdown of the CME Group Tour Championship payout.

CME Group Tour Championship Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $2,000,000 2nd $550,000 3rd $340,000 4th $250,000 5th $195,000 6th $150,000 7th $120,000 8th $105,000 9th $92,000 10th $87,500 11th $83,000 12th $80,000 13th $77,000 14th $75,000 15th $73,000 16th $71,000 17th $69,500 18th $68,000 19th $66,500 20th $65,000 21st $64,000 22nd $63,000 23rd $62,000 24th $61,000 25th $60,000 26th $59,000 27th $58,000 28th $57,000 29th $56,000 30th $55,000 31st $54,250 32nd $53,500 33rd $52,750 34th $52,000 35th $51,250 36th $50,500 37th $49,750 38th $49,000 39th $48,250 40th $47,500 41st $47,000 42nd $46,500 43rd $46,000 44th $45,500 45th $45,000 46th $44,500 47th $44,000 48th $43,500 49th $43,000 50th $42,500 51st $42,250 52nd $42,000 53rd $41,750 54th $41,500 55th $41,250 56th $41,000 57th $40,750 58th $40,500 59th $40,250 60th $40,000

What Are The Star Names In The CME Group Tour Championship?

Last year, Lydia Ko fought off the challenge of Leona Maguire to take the trophy and the season-long Race to CME Globe title, but she hasn’t done enough to make the field for this year’s event, along with other big names to miss out including Lexi Thompson and Emily Pedersen.

The breakout star of 2023 is surely the player to watch this week. Lilia Vu returned to the World No.1 spot thanks to her fourth win of the year in last week’s Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican, and few would bet against her making that five in Florida.

Celine Boutier currently leads the Race to CME Globe standings and will be one to watch after three wins in 2023, while KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin is another big name in the running.

Celine Boutier is one of the highest profile players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin, Allisen Corpuz and Ayaka Furue complete the top 10 of the Race to CME Globe standings. Other big names in the field hoping to end their seasons on a high are Charley Hull, Angel Yin and Brooke Henderson.

Where Is The CME Group Tour Championship? The tournament is being held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The club has two championship courses - the Gold Course and Black Course. Each of the courses was designed by Greg Norman.