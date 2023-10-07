Rickie Fowler And Lexi Thompson To Team Up In Inaugural Mixed Event
The American duo will tee it up together at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December
Two of the biggest names in golf will be teeing it up together at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, with Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson pairing up for the new mixed-team event.
Comprised of 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players, the co-sanctioned tournament, which has equal prize money of $4 million, will be played at the start of December, with six-time PGA Tour winner, Fowler, and former Major winner, Thompson, the fourth pair announced.
Lexi 🤝 Rickie@Lexi and @RickieFowler are teaming up for the @gtinvitational this December! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oqXTipE1utOctober 6, 2023
Originally, Fowler was supposed to tee it up alongside Jessica Korda. However, back in August, Korda revealed the news that she is expecting her first child early next year with her husband Johnny DelPrete. As a result, Korda is unable to play and, in her place, is now Thompson who, like Fowler, is a Cobra Puma Golf ambassador.
Fowler and Thompson are the fourth team pairing confirmed for the Grant Thornton Invitational, with Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang and Canadian golfers Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson already confirmed for the tournament.
Back in December, Nelly Korda and Thompson were the only female players to compete in the 2022 QBE Shootout. Korda tied for fifth with her partner Denny McCarthy while Thompson and Maverick McNealy tied for 10th. Also, recently, it was announced that Thompson will become the fifth female player in the modern era - and seventh in total - to compete in a PGA Tour event.
Following a sponsor invitation, Thompson will be teeing it up alongside the men at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, with the American stating: "I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”
Along with the tournament in Vegas, Thompson will be part of the Grant Thornton Invitational, which replaces the QBE Shootout. The event will consist of three different formats when it debuts as part of the Challenge Season. These are scramble, foursome and modified four-ball.
