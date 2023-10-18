World No.1 Lilia Vu To Play Alongside Netflix Full Swing Star In New Mixed Team Event

World No.1 Lilia Vu will partner with Netflix docuseries Full Swing star Joel Dahmen in the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour’s new mixed team event, the Grant Thornton Invitational.

The co-sanctioned tournament, which has equal prize money of $4m, will see 16 LPGA Tour and 16 PGA Tour players compete. Vu and Dahmen join four other teams already confirmed for the tournament - Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang and Canadian golfers Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson.

Vu has had an outstanding breakout year. She claimed her maiden title on the LPGA Tour in February’s Honda LPGA Thailand. However, if that was impressive, it was nothing compared to what was to come for her.

Two months later, she claimed the first Major of the year in the Chevron Championship after beating Angel Yin in a playoff, and she bookended that by securing the last of the year’s Major titles with a six-shot win over runner-up Charley Hull in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Dahmen has had a high-profile year, too, but not so much for his on-course achievements. He was one of the most popular stars of Full Swing thanks to the episode Imposter Syndrome, which offered a glimpse into his down-to-earth lifestyle and self-deprecating humour.

On the course, things haven’t gone as well for the American, with 11 missed cuts in 2023. However, a T7 at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open offered a reminder that, on his day, the 2021 Corales Puntacana Champion is a force to be reckoned with.

Vu admitted she was looking forward to linking up with Dahmen. She said: “I think I’m too excited. After watching Full Swing, I became a huge fan. I find [Joel] very relatable and funny, and I think Cole [Pesanti, her caddie] and I kind of have the same relationship that him and Geno [Bonnalie, Dahmen’s caddie] have.

“I think we're gonna have a lot of fun. I know Geno and Cole know each other so that's gonna be fun. I feel like I'm gonna get starstruck though. I'm gonna ask him to sign my hat. I hope I play well. I don't want to let him down.”

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be played between 8 and 10 December at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.