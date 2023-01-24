TaylorMade Signs Former Good Good Stars Micah Morris And Grant Horvat
The former Good Good stars have joined Team TaylorMade
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
TaylorMade has announced two more additions after already signing up Major winners Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson so far in 2023.
Micah Morris and Grant Horvat, formerly of Good Good, have signed with the brand following their departure from the popular YouTube channel that has grown to have more than 1m subscribers.
Morris and Horvat somewhat controversially left Good Good last year.
Good Good, which describes itself as "6 dudes, 1 golf channel" is made up of Garrett Clark, also known as GM Golf, Tom Broders, also known as 'Bubbie Golf, Stephen Castaneda, Matt Scharff, Colin Ross and former PGA Tour China winner Luke Kwon.
The brand signed with Callaway Golf earlier in the month.
Micah, also known as 'Tig', is believed to have left the company in order to pursue his professional career as a golfer. Horvat, who played college golf at Palm Beach Atlantic University, left "to do his own thing, he wants to only do his own brand, his own channel," Garrett Clark of Good Good said in a video.
"We bent over backwards to try and make Grant stay," Broders said. "We offered him everything we could, we threw the kitchen sink at him per se to try and get him to stay and he was insistent on wanting to go do his own thing."
While TaylorMade has now signed four big name golfers this year, a recent departure from the brand is LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia. The 2017 Masters champion is no longer listed on the company's website. Garcia makes his first start of 2023 at next week's Saudi International on the Asian Tour before the start of the LIV Golf League towards the end of February.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted Using Titleist Vokey Wedges
The World No.1 was spotted with two Titleist Vokey wedges in the bag ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Hybrids Can Transform Your Game
Single figure golfer Carly Frost provides a simple guide to hybrids and explains why these clubs are a real game-changer
By Carly Frost • Published