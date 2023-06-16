Golf Legend Gary Player Makes 36th Hole-In-One

Many people go their entire lives in search of an elusive hole-in-one. For anyone who has ever taken up the game, it is one of the most desirable golfing milestones to reach.

Being a good golfer certainly improves your chances but it is far from a guarantee of success. That makes the haul of Gary Player all the more remarkable. The nine-time Major winner recently made his 36th ace at the age of 87 and first with the new PXG ball.

Player was videod walking up to the green at the course he was playing and said: "I wonder if that's the first PXG with a hole-in-one. You wonder honestly, look at the size of that [the hole], from that distance how does it happen? And yet it happens so often. No. 36."

No. 36 today and my first with the new @PXG ball! Hey @DrBobParsons - is this the first ever? I started playing golf about 75 years ago so one every other year isn't too shabby. Gratitude to the wonderful game. GP

Player is one of the most successful golfers in history. His nine Majors places him fourth in the all-time list, tied with Ben Hogan and behind only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Walter Hagen.

The South African was born in Johannesburg and turned pro in 1953. He is credited with more than 100 professional victories but it is his record in the four men's marquee events that he will be remembered for.

He won three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, one US Open, and three Open Championships, making him one of five players and the only non-American to complete the modern career Grand Slam, joining Nicklaus, Woods, Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Ironically, Player made his 36th hole-in-one on the same day Matt Fitzpatrick equalled a record of his. In making an ace on day two of the 2023 US Open to go with his win at The Country Club last year, Fitzpatrick joined Player as the only other non-American to have achieved that rare US Open double.