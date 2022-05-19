'Give Me Some Space' - Woods Snaps At Camera Operator
Tiger didn't appreciate the close proximity of the TV coverage as the PGA Championship got under way
It didn’t take Tiger Woods long to lose his patience with the camera operators as the PGA Championship got under way on Thursday. The 15-time Major champion asked three times for space as the camera followed him down the 10th fairway, his first hole, at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Would you mind giving me some breathing space, please,” asked Tiger twice, before raising his voice and telling the operator to “Back off!” as he obviously felt a little crowded. Woods, playing with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, didn’t let the exchange cloud his concentration though, making birdie at the first hole to get among the early leaders.
WATCH BELOW
"Give me some space please!"Tiger Woods was unhappy with the cameraman getting too close whilst walking from the first tee at the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/VQ3emFrZ8PMay 19, 2022
Woods made a surprise comeback at The Masters last month, having sat out over a year following a serious car crash which threatened to end his career. He has not played since, and while he has looked fitter as he prepared to play this week, he started Thursday with a pronounced limp. Beware the injured Tiger?
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
