'Give Me Some Space' - Woods Snaps At Camera Operator

Jeff Kimber
It didn’t take Tiger Woods long to lose his patience with the camera operators as the PGA Championship got under way on Thursday. The 15-time Major champion asked three times for space as the camera followed him down the 10th fairway, his first hole, at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Would you mind giving me some breathing space, please,” asked Tiger twice, before raising his voice and telling the operator to “Back off!” as he obviously felt a little crowded. Woods, playing with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, didn’t let the exchange cloud his concentration though, making birdie at the first hole to get among the early leaders.

Woods made a surprise comeback at The Masters last month, having sat out over a year following a serious car crash which threatened to end his career. He has not played since, and while he has looked fitter as he prepared to play this week, he started Thursday with a pronounced limp. Beware the injured Tiger?

