ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

A year on from Lottie Woad's incredible three-shot victory on her professional debut, another story is ready to be created at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in 2026.

This championship has plenty of tales to tell, too, given it began in 1986 and took on a new life when the LPGA Tour co-sanctioned it for the first time in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2021, Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis and Ryan O'Toole were among the winners as the high-quality field battled it out for the lion's share of $1.5 million.

But, since 2022, there has been a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs with $300,000 going the way of the champion.

While the overall payout is the joint-second-lowest of the year on the LPGA Tour, most players are not as focussed on the financial side as usual with the links test providing the perfect warm-up to next week's AIG Women's Open.

Nevertheless, the money is still excellent and this prestigious title will be chased fervently over today's final round at one of Scotland's best links layouts.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open based on the minimum 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.