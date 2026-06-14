Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

The Dow Championship offers something a little different with a team event at Midland Country Club, but how much money is on offer?

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Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee
Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee are the defending champions
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The seventh edition of the unique team event, the Dow Championship, has been taking place at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

The tournament began with 72 teams of two competing in a round of foursomes before fourball took precedence on Friday.

At the halfway stage, there was a cut, with only the top 33 teams and ties making it to the weekend, which began with another round of foursomes on Saturday.

The tournament concludes with another round of fourball, with the team with the lowest score at the end declared the winner.

If that all sounds familiar, it’s because the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was held in April and won by Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, follows a very similar format.

On that occasion, $9.5m was available. The purse for the Dow Championship doesn’t get close to that figure, but there is still an eye-catching payout available, with $3.3m on the table – the same as a year ago.

On that occasion, Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee claimed the title, defeating Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang in a playoff.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang were beaten in a playoff in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For that achievement, the winning team earned $805,381, which was divided equally between them to hand Im and Lee $402,691 each.

After three rounds in 2026, the team of Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim was in line for an identical payout as they led the way by one. The defending champions are still in touch, too, in a tie for seventh on five under, five back of the leaders.

Any team finishing as a solo runner-up will also be well paid for their performance, with prize money of $399,338 ($199,669) heading their way.

The overall purse is also significantly higher than the inaugural edition in 2019, when Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura $482,538 or the $2m prize pool.

A general view of Midland Country Club

The event has been held at Midland Country Club since its inception

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just prize money at stake at Midland Country Club, with Race to the CME Globe points also on offer, as well as LPGA Tour exemptions to the winners.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the Dow Championship based on the top 33 making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Dow Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Team Prize

Individual Prize

1st

$805,381

$402,691

2nd

$399,338

$199,669

3rd

$254,898

$127,449

4th

$180,129

$90,064

5th

$144,443

$72,221

6th

$123,197

$61,599

7th

$108,075

$54,037

8th

$95,839

$47,920

9th

$86,326

$43,163

10th

$79,528

$39,764

11th

$74,091

$37,045

12th

$68,654

$34,327

13th

$63,726

$31,863

14th

$58,965

$29,482

15th

$54,378

$27,189

16th

$50,299

$25,149

17th

$46,219

$23,110

18th

$42,653

$21,327

19th

$39,256

$19,628

20th

$36,024

$18,012

21st

$33,309

$16,654

22nd

$30,587

$15,293

23rd

$28,378

$14,189

24th

$26,338

$13,169

25th

$24,298

$12,149

26th

$22,772

$11,386

27th

$21,411

$10,705

28th

$20,050

$10,025

29th

$18,692

$9,346

30th

$17,335

$8,667

31st

$16,484

$8,242

32nd

$15,805

$7,902

33rd

$15,123

$7,561

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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