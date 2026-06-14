Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

The seventh edition of the unique team event, the Dow Championship, has been taking place at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

The tournament began with 72 teams of two competing in a round of foursomes before fourball took precedence on Friday.

At the halfway stage, there was a cut, with only the top 33 teams and ties making it to the weekend, which began with another round of foursomes on Saturday.

The tournament concludes with another round of fourball, with the team with the lowest score at the end declared the winner.

If that all sounds familiar, it’s because the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was held in April and won by Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, follows a very similar format.

On that occasion, $9.5m was available. The purse for the Dow Championship doesn’t get close to that figure, but there is still an eye-catching payout available, with $3.3m on the table – the same as a year ago.

On that occasion, Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee claimed the title, defeating Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang in a playoff.

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Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang were beaten in a playoff in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For that achievement, the winning team earned $805,381, which was divided equally between them to hand Im and Lee $402,691 each.

After three rounds in 2026, the team of Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim was in line for an identical payout as they led the way by one. The defending champions are still in touch, too, in a tie for seventh on five under, five back of the leaders.

Any team finishing as a solo runner-up will also be well paid for their performance, with prize money of $399,338 ($199,669) heading their way.

The overall purse is also significantly higher than the inaugural edition in 2019, when Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura $482,538 or the $2m prize pool.

The event has been held at Midland Country Club since its inception (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just prize money at stake at Midland Country Club, with Race to the CME Globe points also on offer, as well as LPGA Tour exemptions to the winners.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the Dow Championship based on the top 33 making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Dow Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown