Juli Inkster Breaks 22-Year LPGA Tour Record At Dow Championship

Records are meant to be broken and, at the Dow Championship, that's exactly what World Golf Hall of Famer Juli Inkster did...

Playing the team event, Inkster was paired alongside Angel Yin and, together, the American duo were able to make the weekend, with the former breaking the record for the oldest player to ever make a cut on the LPGA Tour.

Firing rounds of 69 and 68 on Thursday and Friday, the three-under-par total put the duo in a share of 25th, just one shot above the two-under-par cutline.

Making the weekend at the age of 65 years, 11 months, 19 days, Inkster was able to bypass JoAnne Carner, who previously held the record at 65 years and 26 days.

For Carner, her record stood since the 2004 Chick-fil-A Charity Championship.

Carner's impressive record stood for 22 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Well, I had a great partner. Yeah, it's great," stated Inkster, who nearly beat Carner's record at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic, where a costly bogey-bogey finish meant she missed the cut by one.

This time around, though, it was a much happier ending, with Inkster adding: "I mean, you know, I'm happy I played.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sometimes you've got to put yourself out there and I felt like I did that this week. I've enjoyed playing with Angel. We left a lot of them out there today, but you know what, hopefully we have two more days and we can see what we can do."

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) A photo posted by on

Going into the weekend, it's Celine Borge and Polly Mack who lead at 12-under, with the pair carding rounds of 68 and 60 to lead by one stroke from the Japanese duo of Ayaka Furue and Yuna Nishimura.

One shot behind them is the marquee group of Nelly Korda and Olivia Cowan, who are 10-under.

Korda already has two Major wins in 2026, as well as a further two LPGA Tour titles. Teamed alongside her good friend, both Korda and Cowan produced rounds of 70 and 60, one shot ahead of four groups at nine-under.