'It's Clear That He Sold His Career Out' - Brandel Chamblee Criticizes Jon Rahm's 'Convenient' LIV Golf Move
The World No.3's game-changing move to the LIV Golf League did not sit well with the Golf Channel analyst...
Brandel Chamblee believes Jon Rahm "sold his career" for "half the price it would ultimately be worth" after the Spaniard agreed to join the LIV Golf League on Thursday.
Rahm is reported to have signed a deal worth over half a billion dollars with the PIF-backed 54-hole circuit and will be increasing the number of teams in the league with the addition of his own currently-unnamed quartet.
But when the news of the current Masters champion's switch was finally confirmed, there was a considerable amount of surprise and confusion - not least from Chamblee - given Rahm's public opposition to LIV Golf since its inception in 2022.
Speaking on Golf Central recently, Chamblee suggested Rahm's decision was almost a marriage of convenience.
The Golf Channel analyst said: “I feel like a large part of the professional game is experiencing something like Stockholm Syndrome as it relates to being involved with LIV.
“You look at Jon Rahm’s words in the past and the stark contrast to what he said — what he intimated many times. It was more convenient for him to do this. It’s also clear that he sold his career out.”
The World No.3 has so far collected almost $80 million in prize money throughout his eight-year professional career on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, with mind-blowing figures as a result of sponsorship and other endorsements adding to the total bulging pot.
But having penned a deal with LIV to significantly and exponentially boost that figure, Chamblee argued that Rahm could have joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as golfers whose total worth eventually topped $1 billion anyway.
Chamblee said: “When you look at Jon Rahm’s career and where he was headed — if it’s $300 million or $400 million, or I heard you say $560 million earlier, I would still say he short-sided himself because he did sell his career for... half the price that it would ultimately be worth.
“If you look at Rahm’s trajectory, what he was capable of doing. At 29 years of age — another 10, 11, 12 years of an 8% win percentage - I don’t think it would shock anybody that he would have eventually been worth a billion or two or three billion dollars given the nature of the escalating purses and money brought into the PGA Tour.”
Later discussing the bigger picture behind the Rahm move, Chamblee conceded that he now hopes that a deal can be agreed between LIV and the PGA Tour as it would ultimately be better for the long-term prospects of the latter.
Any agreement that is reached will likely feature private investment via a third party, with the PGA Tour having revealed discussions with Fenway Sports Group and Endeavour - among others.
Chamblee then suggested that maybe LIV felt they had to bring over some key PGA Tour players to arrive at the table with a greater pile of bargaining chips.
He said: “This is PIF’s reaction to the PGA Tour courting private equity. It was almost like they were saying, ‘Ok, you’re going to court private equity, we’re going to come down triple-fold.'"
“This is nothing more than a massive chess game. I’ll be curious to see the wording of Rahm’s engagement with LIV. Is it that he gets to keep the money and play a few LIV events, or does he get to keep the money and fall ball into the fold of the PGA Tour?”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Peter Baker Wins MCB Tour Championship And Legends Tour Order Of Merit Title
Baker carded three consecutive rounds of 67 to claim the title by a single stroke in Mauritius
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Hope The LIV Deal Goes Through Now' - Chamblee Explains Why He Wants PGA Tour/PIF Merger
The Golf Channel lead analyst has explained why he hopes a deal is agreed following Jon Rahm's LIV Golf move
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tony Finau Reportedly In Negotiations To Join LIV Golf
The American could be the next high-profile name to leave the PGA Tour after Rahm's big-money switch on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Everyone's Got A Number In The End' - Jason Day Admits Jon Rahm Was 'A Good Candidate' For LIV Move
The 2015 PGA Championship winner wished Rahm all the best with his move to LIV after the Spaniard's deal was confirmed on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'The Money, Believe Me, Was Insane' - Gary McCord Reveals Why He Turned Down LIV Golf
The long-time CBS golf broadcaster explained why he opted to walk away from a deal to join LIV Golf's media team in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Know Their Agenda' - Bryson DeChambeau Claims World Ranking System 'Trying To Make LIV Golf Irrelevant'
The 2020 US Open champion discussed LIV Golf's world ranking application being declined on The Rick Shiels Golf Show podcast...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Chase Koepka Withdraws From Qualifier Along With Former Ryder Cup Star
The LIV Promotions event will see the final three places in the 2024 LIV Golf League awarded - but two notable names will be missing from the field in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Goes Back-To-Back On DP World Tour Days After Almost Pulling Out Of South African Open
Dean Burmester made the cut on the number at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate but roared on to claim an extraordinary win
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Guarantees Major Start After Claiming Australian Open In Dramatic Fashion
The Chilean secured one of three spots at the 152nd Open Championship after winning the Australian Open via a playoff
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Graeme McDowell Hoping For ‘Comeback Season’ After Signing New LIV Golf Deal
The 2010 US Open winner has joined Smash GC after his contract with Cleeks GC was not renewed following a year of poor form
By Jonny Leighfield Published