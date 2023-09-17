Gareth Bale Makes Debut As Golfer In Video Game

The retired Welsh international and Real Madrid Champions League winner is an avid golfer and now appears in PGA TOUR® 2K23

Gareth Bale the golfer is now available in a new video game
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Gareth Bale's love affair with golf continues to deepen as the former Wales international and Real Madrid galactico has been made available as a golfer in a video game.

Bale has been selected to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tiger Woods after making his debut in PGA TOUR® 2K23 , which is now available. Bale, whose handicap is 0.5, this week underlined his golfing skills playing at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am alongside Rory McIlroy after retiring from football earlier this year after the World Cup. 

His passion for the game even became a sore point as Madrid fans mocked his priorities prompting an infamous banner saying: 'Wales, Golf, Madrid - in that order' , which Bale posed infront of on international duty. But now the retired superstar , 34, can devote himself entirely to golf after previously building a replica of the famous 17th hole “Island Green” from TPC Sawgrass in his garden in Wales.

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

A photo posted by on

Bale's golfing resume continues to expand after he impressed alongside Jon Rahm in the pro-am before the Farmers Insurance Open. The ex-Tottenham winger also later got his first hole in one at Torrey Pines. 

Now fans have the chance to play golf online as Bale where the former footballer is decked out with TaylorMade gear and clubs. Bale joins the likes of Woods, Nelly Korda, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rahm, Lydia Ko, Tony Finau, Brooke Henderson and Xander Schauffele, as well as celebrity guests, including Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, John Cena and the Dude Perfect crew on the PGA TOUR 2K23 roster.

Gareth Bale lifts the Champions League

Gareth Bale won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to appearing as a playable golfer, Bale provided guidance to VctryLnSprts to design his dream course, The Elevens Club, using PGA TOUR 2K23’s Course Designer. Featuring many of Bale’s preferred elements, such as big trees, undulating fairways and greens, water hazards and a scenic waterfall on the eleventh hole, The Elevens Club is available and free to all players. Players can take on a series of new challenges and earn in-game rewards by playing as Bale and testing their skills on The Elevens Club.

