Watch: Gareth Bale Goes Wild After First Hole-In-One At Torrey Pines
The former Wales international achieved the feat on the South Course at Torrey Pines
Gareth Bale can add another sporting accomplishment to his long list after landing his first hole-in-one at none other than Torrey Pines, a regular US Open and PGA Tour venue.
And to make it even better, the moment was captured on video. It happened on the third hole of the South Course, a 200-yard par-3 from the tips, although he was playing from a forward tee.
In the video, Bale's friend can be heard saying: "Hole-in-one time, never had one, this is the hole to do it." Incredibly, Bale answered the call, sparking wild scenes of celebration. Check it out below...
Ollie Schindler, the man behind the camera, screamed: "This is a video for the ages. Wow. Gareth Bale. He doesn't just do bicycle kicks!"
Bale's love of golf is no secret and those who have played with the former Real Madrid player and Wales international have marvelled at his ability with a club in hand.
He was given a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after retiring from football following the World Cup in Qatar. At the iconic California venue, Bale played a practice round with Jon Rahm, who said: "I told Gareth, you can't be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn't seem fair. Can't be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it's not fair in the slightest."
Matt Fitzpatrick echoed those sentiments, adding: "He's obviously got a lot of talent. Yeah, he was impressive."
In truth, the only surprise is that it's taken Bale so long to tick off this golfing milestone. Now that the monkey is off his back, expect Bale to add to his hole-in-one tally before long.
