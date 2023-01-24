Farmers Insurance Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

After claiming his second successive PGA Tour victory with a hard-fought victory in The American Express last week, World No.3 Jon Rahm plays back-to-back tournaments in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Even if Rahm wasn't in the form of his life and didn't have the incentive of a chance to finally return to the World No.1 position, he would surely be confident of victory this week. That's because the Spaniard has enjoyed success at the course before.

His first win at the famous San Diego course came in the same tournament six years ago when he holed an eagle on the 72nd hole to clinch victory, making him the first person to achieve the feat in that manner since Tiger Woods in 1999. As if to accentuate Rahm's ability to bring his best game when it really matters, four years later, he finished with successive birdies to claim his maiden Major title, the US Open, at the same venue.

Aside from Rahm's scintillating start to 2023, he has been virtually peerless for months and has four wins in his last six tournaments stretching back to October's Open de Espana on the DP World Tour. While there is every reason to believe Rahm will claim a hat-trick of 2023 wins this week, he faces stiff competition from a strong field.

Four more of the world's top 10 are also appearing – San Diego native Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Of those, Zalatoris came as close to winning as anyone last year. In the end, he was edged out on the opening playoff hole against Luke List, who recorded his maiden - and, to date, only - PGA Tour win. List returns this year hoping to repeat the feat.

Several other players who have won the event also play, including 2009 champion Nick Watney and Ben Crane, who won the year after. More recently, 2014 champion Scott Stallings appears along with two-time champion Jason Day, who won in 2015 and 2018. Day finished tied for third last year (with Rahm) and he's another who will fancy his chances this week. For another former champion, Justin Rose, his 2019 win remains his most recent on the PGA Tour. He'll be hoping to rectify that this week.

Other big names in the field include four more in the world's top 20 - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama. Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler who has shown glimpses of his best form of late with two top-10 finishes in his last five tournaments, also plays.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.7m - an increase of $300,000 on last year's prize pot. The winner will earn earn $1.566m.

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,566,000 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705

