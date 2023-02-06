Full Swing Cast: All The Golfers Featured In Netflix PGA Tour Series

Netflix docuseries Full Swing offers a fascinating account of a turbulent year on the PGA Tour following some of its most prominent players as they strive for success against the backdrop of the LIV Golf threat.

In a similar format to another series the creators are responsible for, F1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing features specific players in each of the eight episodes. It starts by looking at the friendly rivalry between Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a year when Spieth was searching for a career Grand Slam while Thomas pursued – and achieved – his second Major win in the PGA Championship under the guidance of his coach and father, Mike. Rickie Fowler also features talking about the pair's rivalry.

The big talking point of 2022, was, of course, the emergence of LIV Golf, and one of the players who would sign for the start-up, Brooks Koepka, is the focus of the second episode. Koepka’s insecurity over his loss of form takes centre stage as he competes in the WM Phoenix Open and The Masters. We also get an insight into the kind of lifestyle being a former World No.1 with four Major titles can offer - a stunningly luxurious home in Florida. Koepka's struggles are contrasted against Scottie Scheffler’s meteoric rise, culminating in him winning The Masters at Augusta National and becoming World No.1.

The original trailer features a memorable Ian Poulter quote: “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour,” but for the Englishman, it was to be his last on it - at least for the time being - as he opted to sign for LIV as one of its first intake of players. The episode also shows Poulter spending time with his wife and children, including son Luke, a promising player in his own right.

Episode four follows Joel Dahmen and his heart-warming relationship with caddie and best friend Geno Bonnalie in a year where the player made headlines after briefly going shirtless in the WM Phoenix Open and finishing tied for 10th in the US Open. Look out for a brief appearance from Max Homa, too.

By June's US Open, the first LIV Golf tournament had already taken place, with Dustin Johnson the shock name announced as a marquee signing. Johnson is given his chance to explain his reasons for joining LIV in episode five. As he teed it up at the Country Club of Brookline hoping for his second US Open title, a player firmly wedded to the PGA Tour, Matt Fitzpatrick, was looking for his first Major win – and the stories of the two players are the primary focus.

With three episodes of the series remaining, it’s the turn of 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau to tell their stories, as the pair take very different paths preparing for The Masters and Open at St Andrews. Finau is shown as a doting family man, while the episode also spends time with Morikawa and Katherine Zhu, who he would marry later in the year.

Rookies Sahith Theegala and Mito Pereira dominate the penultimate episode as they looked for their first PGA Tour wins. The former was eventually nominated for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, while Pereira was central to one of the most agonising moments of 2022, when he missed the chance to win the PGA Championship in heartbreaking circumstances. Pereira's compatriot, Chilean Joaquin Niemann, and Theegala's dad also appear.

The concluding episode features a player who initially wasn’t expected to participate - Rory McIlroy. As well as having a glorious 2022 on the course, McIlroy was a staunch proponent of the PGA Tour off it. Amid the drama, he was also looking for his fifth Major win, and the episode follows his efforts in his final chance of the year battling Cameron Smith in the 150th Open.

There are a few notable players missing from the series, including former World No.1 Jon Rahm, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, who also joined LIV. Nevertheless, as a role call for telling the story of one of the most turbulent years in the game's history, the cast is undeniably impressive as each compelling episode unfolds.

Below is the full list of players featuring in Full Swing,

Players Featured In Full Swing