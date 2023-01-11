PGA Tour Netflix Documentary 'Full Swing' Trailer And Launch Date Revealed
The Netflix documentary follows the PGA Tour in what was one of the most remarkable years in the sport's history
The much-anticipated PGA Tour documentary has now got a name, a release date and a trailer - and it looks amazing.
Full Swing, made by the creators of the successful Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, will air on Netflix from 15th February and a short trailer released on social media has whetted the appetite for the show that followed one of the craziest years in the sport's history.
Players featured in the trailer are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann and Rory McIlroy.
The docuseries will feature a number of LIV Golf players like Johnson, Poulter, Koepka and Niemann, with Poulter quite rightly saying: "You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour."
Poulter also appears to be seen launching a club at the WGC-Match Play Championship after losing in the second round to Matt Fitzpatrick.
World No.1 Rory McIlroy is shown at the end of the trailer saying: "If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward."
The Northern Irishman has been the highest profile player to speak out against LIV Golf and has essentially been the spokesperson for the tour amid the ongoing civil war.
Not much is known about any of the episodes yet, or even how many there will be, but tournaments featured in the trailer include the WM Phoenix Open and WGC-Match Play, both won by Scottie Scheffler, the Genesis Invitational, won by Joaquin Niemann, the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas, and the US Open, won by Matt Fitzpatrick.
Another tournament Scheffler won was The Masters, where he tamed Augusta National to seal his first Major title. The Masters is also set to feature as well as The Open Championship according to the original release from Netflix in January 2022. It also confirmed that The Players Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs would be included.
WATCH: FULL SWING TRAILER - NEW NETFLIX GOLF DOCUMENTARY
