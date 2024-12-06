From 'Unfinished Business' To A Favourite Course - Why Rory McIlroy Fancies His Major Chances In 2025

The entire golfing world is aware that Rory McIlroy's Major drought will enter an 11th year next year, but as the man himself points out there are a few reasons why he can be optimistic of finally winning another in 2025.

Speaking ahead of the release of a new Sky Sports documentary 'Rory McIlroy: Expectation' which comes out on 8 December, McIlroy spoke about how tough his big near miss in 2024 was, and his hopes for 2025.

McIlroy opened up about exactly where it went wrong at Pinehurst in the US Open as he lost out to Bryson DeChambeau, but was also looking forward to finally ending his run without a Major.

11 years is the longest gap ever between winning a men's Major golf championship, which was last achieved by Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters, and that's what McIlroy is looking to emulate in 2025 - with some positive signs as well.

As always, The Masters will be a most eagerly-anticipated as McIlroy looks to not only end his Major drought but also become just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam.

And with seven top 10s at Augusta National he's clearly got the game to suit, while McIlroy's eyes should light up at the prospect of playing the PGA Championship at one of his favourite venues.

The Northern Irishman has won four times at Quail Hollow, which will host the 2025 PGA Championship, while The Open will return to McIlroy's homeland and Royal Portrush.

McIlroy was in tears after missing the cut in 2019 after a horrible start but a brilliant second round that electrified the home crowd - and he can't wait to return and set the record straight.

"I love that we're playing the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May, which is typically when we played the Wells Fargo," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "It's when I know the golf course the best and sort of I know that it's going to play, you know, the characteristics.

"I can't wait to go back to Portrush, because I feel like I've got some unfinished business there from last time, and we'll obviously go back to Augusta for The Masters."

McIlroy proud of US Open record

McIlroy stormed to his first Major triumph at the 2011 US Open and, despite a lull, he's now had six straight top 10s in the event including back-to-back second places.

"I think the one thing that probably won't get enough credit, because I've not won the US Open, is that I feel like I've become such a such a better player at US Open venues," McIlroy added.

"So 2016, when we last played at Oakmont, where the US Open is, I missed the cut. I missed the cut in 2017 at the US Open and I missed the cut of 2018 in the US Open, but since then I've made a real effort to try to change what I did and how I approached playing that championship.

"From 2019 all the way through to this year in 2024, I feel like I've had a chance to win the US Open every Sunday that I've played there since, so I'm really proud of that. I'm looking forward to going back to a golf course that I struggled at before to see if I can figure it out."

So despite having more tough experiences at the Majors in 2024, the venues for 2025 mean that McIlroy can have genuine hope of finally adding to his Major tally.