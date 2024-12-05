Rory McIlroy Details 'The Ones I've Let Get Away' & Life In The Limelight In New Documentary

Rory McIlroy opens up about his big near miss at the US Open and just what it's like being in the spotlight in a new TV documentary

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Golf fans will get an insight into how Rory McIlroy really feels about his 2024 season in a new Sky Sports documentary - where he reveals the one shot he regrets the most from that dramatic US Open finish.

The new documentary 'Rory McIlroy: Expectation' comes out on 8 December where the Northern Irishman gives his verdict on a season that most golfers would deem a huge success with four wins and another Race To Dubai victory.

McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour, twice on the DP World Tour and was crowned Europe No.1 for a sixth time to draw level with Seve Ballesteros - and yet there's still a decent amount of regret.

And that's because McIlroy's standards are so high and his golf was so good that he was in position to make 2024 an all-time year with several near misses - including his US Open heartbreak.

"It's hard because on one hand, I sit here and I'm proud of what I've done this year, but then on the other hand I sit here and I am disappointed because of the ones I've let get away," McIlroy told Sky Sports

McIlroy was pipped to his home Irish Open and also lost the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in a play-off - but it's the late slip at Pinehurst No.2 in the US Open that hurts most.

And McIlroy has indentified where he went wrong to let Bryson DeChambeau claim the title after a thrilling finish.

"I'd say it was a combination of everything. I wouldn't say it's specifically the putts. I wouldn't say it's specifically the club choices - I think it's a combination," McIlroy admitted.

"The putt on 16 was probably the one that I'll look back on most that I'll regret. But I think if I had made par on 15, do I miss that putt on 16?"

Rory McIlroy with the Harry Vardon Trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy also pointed out that due to the layout at Pinehurst, he could watch DeChambeau playing behind him - which maybe resulted in him taking his eye off the ball.

"Also, with the last few holes and with the way Pinehurst flows, I was waiting for Bryson to hit his shots," said McIlroy.

"You're very aware of what's happening behind you and I needed to do a better job of trying to block that out and I didn't. It's hard enough just having to concentrate on yourself and focus on what you're doing.

"Whenever your attention is taken away by focusing and looking at what your competitor does, it makes it even more difficult."

As a four-time Major champion and one of the most high-profile players in golf, McIlroy is under the spotlight more than most, but he says that although it can be tough it's a privilege to be in his position.

"I think what the hard thing is in my position is your disappointments and your mistakes keep getting brought up to you every time that you get in front of a camera or you're in a press conference or answering questions," he added.

"At the same time, I am in a very fortunate position that this is what I get to do for a living. If I have to deal with what people deem are unfair expectations or are held to a higher standard than others, then so be it.

"I feel like that's a very privileged position to be in. I'd much rather have it this way than if people didn't really care about what I was doing on the golf course."

