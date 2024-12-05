Rory McIlroy Details 'The Ones I've Let Get Away' & Life In The Limelight In New Documentary
Rory McIlroy opens up about his big near miss at the US Open and just what it's like being in the spotlight in a new TV documentary
Golf fans will get an insight into how Rory McIlroy really feels about his 2024 season in a new Sky Sports documentary - where he reveals the one shot he regrets the most from that dramatic US Open finish.
The new documentary 'Rory McIlroy: Expectation' comes out on 8 December where the Northern Irishman gives his verdict on a season that most golfers would deem a huge success with four wins and another Race To Dubai victory.
McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour, twice on the DP World Tour and was crowned Europe No.1 for a sixth time to draw level with Seve Ballesteros - and yet there's still a decent amount of regret.
And that's because McIlroy's standards are so high and his golf was so good that he was in position to make 2024 an all-time year with several near misses - including his US Open heartbreak.
"It's hard because on one hand, I sit here and I'm proud of what I've done this year, but then on the other hand I sit here and I am disappointed because of the ones I've let get away," McIlroy told Sky Sports
McIlroy was pipped to his home Irish Open and also lost the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in a play-off - but it's the late slip at Pinehurst No.2 in the US Open that hurts most.
And McIlroy has indentified where he went wrong to let Bryson DeChambeau claim the title after a thrilling finish.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I'd say it was a combination of everything. I wouldn't say it's specifically the putts. I wouldn't say it's specifically the club choices - I think it's a combination," McIlroy admitted.
"The putt on 16 was probably the one that I'll look back on most that I'll regret. But I think if I had made par on 15, do I miss that putt on 16?"
McIlroy also pointed out that due to the layout at Pinehurst, he could watch DeChambeau playing behind him - which maybe resulted in him taking his eye off the ball.
"Also, with the last few holes and with the way Pinehurst flows, I was waiting for Bryson to hit his shots," said McIlroy.
"You're very aware of what's happening behind you and I needed to do a better job of trying to block that out and I didn't. It's hard enough just having to concentrate on yourself and focus on what you're doing.
"Whenever your attention is taken away by focusing and looking at what your competitor does, it makes it even more difficult."
As a four-time Major champion and one of the most high-profile players in golf, McIlroy is under the spotlight more than most, but he says that although it can be tough it's a privilege to be in his position.
"I think what the hard thing is in my position is your disappointments and your mistakes keep getting brought up to you every time that you get in front of a camera or you're in a press conference or answering questions," he added.
"At the same time, I am in a very fortunate position that this is what I get to do for a living. If I have to deal with what people deem are unfair expectations or are held to a higher standard than others, then so be it.
"I feel like that's a very privileged position to be in. I'd much rather have it this way than if people didn't really care about what I was doing on the golf course."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
7 Unexpected Benefits Of Getting New Golf Clubs
You can get more than extra distance, more forgiveness and greater control when you buy new sticks - a whole lot more...
By Michael Weston Published
-
How You Can Buy Tiger Woods' New Sun Day Red Golf Shoes
The first shoe release from Sun Day Red have caused quite a stir online, so here is how you can get your hands on Tiger's latest shoes
By Conor Keenan Published
-
PGA Tour Reveals Player Of The Year And Rookie Of The Year Nominations
Overall, seven players are in line for either the Jack Nicklaus Award or the Arnold Palmer Award, with the winners due to be revealed by the end of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Posts Heartfelt Message To 'Hero' And 'Inspiration' Rafa Nadal Following Tennis Icon's Retirement
The Spanish tennis player has left the game after 22 Grand Slam victories - and four-time Major winner McIlroy joined in with the messages of congratulations
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Proves Fierce Loyalty To Caddie With Heartfelt Message In Race To Dubai Victory Speech
Addressing Harry Diamond after winning the Race To Dubai, McIlroy thanked his best friend and called any stick he had received this year "unwarranted"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tearful Rory McIlroy Reacts To Seve Ballesteros Comparisons After Equalling Spaniard's Order Of Merit Record
In a highly-emotional interview immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked about equalling Severiano Ballesteros' European Tour Order of Merit record
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wins DP World Tour Championship To Clinch Double Victory In Dubai
The World No.3 has landed a sixth Race To Dubai title - capped off by a third DP World Tour Championship victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scheffler Vs Schauffele Vs McIlroy: How The Stats Compare
Rory McIlroy said Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele have ‘separated themselves’ so we looked at the stats…
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy 'Would Pay For The Privilege' Of Playing In The Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy can see the argument for players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but thinks it would upset the "purity" of the event for the Europeans
By Paul Higham Published