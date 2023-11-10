What's The Longest Time In Between Men's Major Wins?

One of the great things about professional golf is that it's such a long career and a sport where young and veteran players can go head-to-head even in the biggest of tournaments.

We've got young guns coming through in the men's game and while the likes or Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth exploded onto the Major scene, we've also had older players pick up golf's Majors.

Think of Darren Clarke's Open Championship victory and Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest Major champion at the PGA Championship in particular.

And that all means that there can be big gaps in between Major victories, with even a decade passing from one win to the next - with the biggest gap between Major successes being 11 years.

For McIlroy, he'll enter a 10th year since his last Major success in 2014 next year, so he's creeping towards what is an unwanted record, but one that right now he'd take if it means he'll add a fifth Major to his tally.

Ernie Els also had to wait 10 years in between his 2002 Open Championship success at Muirfield and him lifting the Claret Jug again in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Tiger Woods had to wait even longer for his 15th Major triumph as his incredible fifth Masters victory in 2019 came just under 11 years after his previous win at the 2008 US Open.

Four players had to wait 11 years in between Major wins though, with Henry Cotton, Julius Boros, Hale Irwin and Ben Crenshaw all having that gap between Major triumphs.

LONGEST WAITS BETWEEN MEN'S MAJOR WINS

