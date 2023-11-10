What's The Longest Time In Between Men's Major Wins?
Which players had to wait the longest time in between winning men's Major golf championships?
One of the great things about professional golf is that it's such a long career and a sport where young and veteran players can go head-to-head even in the biggest of tournaments.
We've got young guns coming through in the men's game and while the likes or Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth exploded onto the Major scene, we've also had older players pick up golf's Majors.
Think of Darren Clarke's Open Championship victory and Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest Major champion at the PGA Championship in particular.
And that all means that there can be big gaps in between Major victories, with even a decade passing from one win to the next - with the biggest gap between Major successes being 11 years.
For McIlroy, he'll enter a 10th year since his last Major success in 2014 next year, so he's creeping towards what is an unwanted record, but one that right now he'd take if it means he'll add a fifth Major to his tally.
Ernie Els also had to wait 10 years in between his 2002 Open Championship success at Muirfield and him lifting the Claret Jug again in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Tiger Woods had to wait even longer for his 15th Major triumph as his incredible fifth Masters victory in 2019 came just under 11 years after his previous win at the 2008 US Open.
Four players had to wait 11 years in between Major wins though, with Henry Cotton, Julius Boros, Hale Irwin and Ben Crenshaw all having that gap between Major triumphs.
LONGEST WAITS BETWEEN MEN'S MAJOR WINS
- Henry Cotton 1937-1948 Open Championship
- Julius Boros 1952-1963 US Open
- Hale Irwin 1979-1990 US Open
- Ben Crenshaw 1984-1995 Masters
- Tiger Woods 2008 US Open-2019 Masters
- Lee Trevino 1974-1984 PGA Championship
- Ernie Els 2002-2012 Open Championship
- Willie Park Sr. 1866-1875 Open Championship
- John Henry Taylor 1900-1909 Open Championship
- Gene Sarazen 1923 PGA Championship-1932 US Open
- Phil Mickelson 2013 Open–2021 PGA Championship
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
