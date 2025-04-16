'His Game Is Futureproof' - Padraig Harrington Predicts Talk Of Rory McIlroy Winning '10 To 15 Majors'
The three-time Major winner had nothing but praise for his fellow Ryder Cup player, with Harrington envisaging that McIlroy could carry on at the highest level for a good few years
Padraig Harrington is one of the most insightful players in world golf and, following Rory McIlroy's Masters victory, the 53-year-old believes there are yet more Majors to come for him.
Speaking to the Golf Channel, Harrington discussed various topics, with the three-time Major winner praising McIlroy before claiming that the 35-year-old's game is "futureproof."
"The Masters was a distinctly different tournament for Rory. Now he is over that... He asked in his press conference 'what are we going to talk about next year?' Well, we're going to talk about this year and whether he can make the yearly Grand Slam," stated Harrington.
"We are going to talk about whether he can beat Nick Faldo at six Majors, or whether he can get to 10 Majors. We're going to talk about whether he can get to 15 Majors and whether he can get to 18 Majors.
"The beauty for Rory is his game is futureproof. He's not a guy who gets injured, he's extremely powerful. It doesn't matter that all these kids coming out of college are hitting it miles. It doesn't matter to Rory.
"He is already the longest and nobody is going to have an advantage over him. They might eat in to his advantage, but his game is futureproof."
Many from the world of golf agree with Harrington's sentiment, with Dr Bob Rotella, one of the most prominent psychologists in the world of sport that also helped McIlroy throughout the week at Augusta National, claiming that the five-time Major winner will push on following his Green Jacket victory.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Rotella stated that completing the career Grand Slam will "free him (McIlroy) up" for more wins throughout the season, while also claiming The Masters win will take the "burden off his back".
Along with McIlroy's strong psyche, Harrington believes another aspect that puts his fellow Major winner in good stead is the effort and work he puts in away from the course.
"Mentally he still wants it and, another good thing for Rory, is that he puts a lot of effort in to the gym as a way of practicing his golf.
"His gym time is a way for him to improve and get better, and he likes the gym. That takes away from him having to hit as many golf balls. He stays healthy because of it.
"I envisage Rory going on for a good few years. He made that comment about not playing the Champions Tour and that's a protectionist thing.
"Rory has been playing competitive golf for close to 25 years, since he was about 10-years-old. If you told him he has to keep playing for another 20 years, that would burn him out right now on the spot.
"When he says he doesn't see himself playing in 15 years time, the reality is that 15 years will come quick, but it's also a protection method to say 'hang on a second, this isn't going to last forever. I have an out, but the out will never come'.
"Rory loves his golf. He's a bit of a golf nerd. He's never going to give it up and he's going to keep playing. In his head, he has to say there is an end, but before that end we could talk about 10 to 15 Majors. Crazy stuff now that he has the last of the Grand Slam."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Invited To Old Trafford By Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim After Masters Victory
Following on from his Masters victory, McIlroy has received an invitation from Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, to show off his Green Jacket at Old Trafford
By Matt Cradock
-
The Most Wanted Item From The Masters Shop Is Being Listed On Ebay At Almost 4,000% Higher Than Its Original Price
The 2025 Masters Gnome is called 'Peaches' and has been commanding an extremely sour price after being put up for sale online this week....
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Rory McIlroy Invited To Old Trafford By Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim After Masters Victory
Following on from his Masters victory, McIlroy has received an invitation from Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, to show off his Green Jacket at Old Trafford
By Matt Cradock
-
Rory McIlroy's Sports Psychologist Explains Why He 'Didn't Talk' To Bryson DeChambeau In Masters Final Round
DeChambeau raised eyebrows at Augusta National when claiming that McIlroy wouldn't engage in conversation during the final round of The Masters
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'He Won't Stop Striving For Improvement' - Sports Psychologist Believes Rory McIlroy Has The 'Mindset, Focus And Drive' To Carry On Excellent Start To 2025 Season
We spoke to experienced Sports Psychologist, Gareth Shaw, about McIlroy's incredible Masters win and how the five-time Major can push on even further in 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
Rory McIlroy's Masters Win More Popular Than Tiger Woods In 2019 As Incredible TV Ratings Released
McIlroy's role as golf's primary needle-mover continued on Sunday as the Northern Irishman's fifth Major attracted an awful lot of eyeballs in the USA...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'You Can't Win Them All If You Don't Win The First' - McIlroy Grand Slam Odds Shorten After Masters Victory
McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam after winning The Masters, with his odds of claiming the Grand Slam in 2025 slashed after his Green Jacket victory
By Matt Cradock
-
'Welcome To The Club' - Tiger Woods Leads Praise For Rory McIlroy After Masters And Grand Slam Glory
A host of famous sports stars and celebrities have been quick to praise the Northern Irishman after his incredible victory at Augusta
By Michael Weston
-
'He Wouldn't Talk To Me' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Rory McIlroy Dynamic During The Masters Final Round
After a disappointing Sunday at The Masters, DeChambeau shared that McIlroy was so focused en route to victory that the pair barely exchanged words all day
By Jonny Leighfield
-
'This One Is Just As Much His As It Is Mine' - Rory McIlroy Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Big Brother' Harry Diamond After Historic Masters Win
The 2025 Masters champion couldn't hold back the tears when discussing the importance of his relationship with caddie Harry Diamond
By Elliott Heath