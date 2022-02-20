Fred Couples 'Proud' Of Big Names Staying Loyal To PGA Tour
The Golf Hall of Famer voiced his support for the 'big names' who have stayed with the PGA Tour
Following the statements from Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, it seems that the threat of the reported Saudi Golf League is slowly extinguishing. Originally, the duo were heavily linked with moving to the breakaway league, however, on Sunday night, both released posts on their social media supporting the PGA Tour.
With the big names of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa also supporting the Tour, it seems that the PGA Tour is in a very strong position, with the main headliners choosing their legacy over a big pay cheque.
Due to the support, many players and individuals from the golfing world have also voiced their views and opinions. David Duval for example, tweeted: "Looks like the Saudi tour and Greg Norman are slowly going away. Good riddance."
Along with Duval, 1991 Masters champion, Fred Couples, also gave his thoughts on the matter, with a series of tweets praising the impact of the PGA Tour on his career, as well as the current crop of players who ply their trade on it now.
In his first tweet, Boom Boom wrote: "I am proud of @tigerwoods @mcillroyrory @jonrahmpga @collin_morikawa @justinthomas34 & many others for their loyalty & support of the greatest tour in the world."
The 62-year-old then followed that tweet up with: "Watching the @thegenesisinv makes me so so proud to call myself a member of the @pgatour. Since 1983 the tour has given me everything I have. So thankful."
Couples wasn't done there though as, following the news of Dustin Johnson supporting the PGA Tour, the American tweeted: "The 2020 @themasters champ my guy @djohnsonpga has spoken. Mic drop."
With the SGL rumoured to announce a formal kick-off the week of The Players Championship, only time will tell what is to happen. At the moment, it is believed around 17 golfers have already "jumped over" to the league, with PGA Tour professional, Kramer Hickok, believing that there will be "12-14 events, with no cut and 40 players."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
