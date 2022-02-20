'Good Riddance' - Duval Thinks Saudi Golf League Is 'Slowly Going Away'

The former World No.1 took to Twitter as multiple PGA Tour players snubbed the breakaway Saudi Golf League

Over the last month the talk of a breakaway Saudi Golf League has dominated the golfing world, with multiple players being reportedly linked, or offered, life-changing amounts of money.

However, on Sunday evening, it seems that the threat of the SGL is being extinguished, with both Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau pledging their allegiances to the PGA Tour, this coming after both men were heavily linked with a possible move to the new breakaway league.

Johnson, who stated in a social media post that "I am fully committed to the PGA Tour," was soon followed by his fellow countryman, DeChambeau, with the former US Open winner posting that "I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I."

As a result of the snubs, many individuals from the golfing world have given their thoughts and views on the support from players. Perhaps the most noticeable one came from former Champion Golfer of the Year, David Duval, who tweeted: "Looks like the Saudi tour and Greg Norman are slowly going away. Good riddance."

Duval, who between 1997 and 2000, finished inside the top-5 of the PGA Tour's money list, including being the leading money winner and scoring leader in 1998, also didn't hold back on Phil Mickelson, calling him a "greedy man" in the comments section.

The "greedy" comment comes just days after Mickelson's Saudi U-Turn, in which he admitted to using the rumoured SGL to "leverage" the PGA Tour!

Currently though, Tiger WoodsRory McIlroyJon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau have all pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, leaving it in a fantastic situation.

For the reported Saudi League, it is believed that around 17 players have "jumped ship" to join them. That is according to PGA Tour player, Kramer Hickok, who stated on the Stripe Show podcast, that it is rumoured there will be "between 12-14 tournaments that feature just 40 players and no cut," with "17 guys already jumping over to the SGL".

