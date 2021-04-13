The brand new £7m Pavillion at Foxhills is set to open its doors in May, just in time for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions...

Foxhills Club And Resort Unveils New £7m Leisure Facility

Foxhills Club & Resort has underlined its family values and value to the local economy by forging ahead with the launch of its new venue, the Pavilion.

The new £7m facility is the latest to be unveiled by the Surrey resort as it continues to invest in its array of leisure amenities – despite the unprecedented difficulties of the last 12 months.

It is further proof of Foxhills’ role as a leading hub for the local community for when life returns to some kind of normality.

As one of the borough’s largest local employers, Foxhills is set to play a pivotal role in helping the local economy get back on its feet.

The Pavilion will not only create even more jobs, but will also be an attractive proposition for holidaymakers ahead of the expected staycation boom this summer.

The Pavilion follows 2019’s investment in the refurbishment of The Fox dining rooms, the opening of the Practice Den – a floodlit short-game area which adds to the club’s extensive golf practice facilities – and the Yoga Cabin, which has already gained huge popularity among the members and guests.

Opening in May, just in time for the easing of most restrictions and ready for when leisure and socialising will be cherished the most, The Pavilion is one of Foxhills’ most exciting developments in its 46-year history.

Designed by Michaelis Boyd, the architects behind Soho Farmhouse, the brief was to build “beautiful boxes filled with optimists”.

The building is now just a few weeks away from completion and will feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a crèche, art studio, playroom with soft play and role-play ‘high street’, three more studios for dance, functional fitness and group cycling, a games room, a new restaurant and two terraces – all set within a Victorian walled garden overlooking one of the resort’s golf courses.

The Pavilion joins an Olympic range of leisure facilities already at the club, offering more than 200 weekly activities for both adults and children.

Highlights include group cycle, yoga, combat, reformer Pilates, Zumba, arts and crafts, Nordic walking, dance, judo, orienteering, tennis, table tennis, cycling and running clubs, basketball, football and golf.

And with the new facility opening in a completely different world than expected, every step has been taken to make sure that it is Covid-safe and adaptable to the times we find ourselves in.

The building itself is spacious and airy, with a state-of-the-art air exchange system to improve ventilation, while the design has also made the most out of outdoor space with two terraces – the larger with heaters and an awning for year-round dining and relaxing.

More classes will also take place outdoors with yoga, boot camps and power walking on the 4km woodland trail on the estate, as well as the opportunity for most of them to be live-streamed or on demand so they can be enjoyed at home.

Social distancing will be easy with three studios which are larger than the existing, with one being used for private one-to-one personal training.

Swimming outside in the new 25m outdoor pool is better for limiting transmission and it will be possible every day as the pool will be heated all year.

Takeaway food and drink will be available, a strict cleaning regime will be in place to thoroughly sanitise any touchpoints – although automatic doors, sinks and showers on sensors, as well a counter service, will also limit these. Hand sanitiser will also be available throughout.

Marc Hayton, Foxhills managing director, said: “At this extraordinary time, we all need something to look forward to. The Pavilion will not only help to cement our place as a family club, but also as a valued business at the heart of the local community and will give a well-needed boost to the local economy.

“Family is a vital component to Foxhills’ ethos and has always been the bedrock of the resort. We want to give our members and the local community the facilities they deserve – even more so after the tough year everyone has had.

“We’re delighted that The Pavilion will arrive just in time and will provide the community with space to exercise, socialise and unwind in a safe environment.”

Foxhills takes its role in the community seriously.

In time for Christmas, the club organised an initiative which saw its members donate £25k to food banks in Weybridge and Runnymede and £100,000 has been committed to summer camps for local children providing those most in need with up to a month of activities.