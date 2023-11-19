<h2 id="good-morning-2">Good morning</h2><p>Welcome to the final day of the DP World Tour Championship. You join us as Bob MacIntyre chips in. Leaders doing their final prep on the range. Can Matt Wallace hold off the big names stacking up behind? It's going to be an exciting final day in desert. Rory McIlroy might already of been crowned the Race to Dubai champion, but there are 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs. Plenty to play for.&nbsp;</p><div id="ad-unit-1" class="ad-unit"></div><div id="desktop-in-article" class="in-article ad-unit"><div id="desktop-taboola-mid-article"></div></div><div id="mobile-in-article" class="in-article ad-unit"><div id="mobile-taboola-mid-article"></div></div><div id="ad-unit-2" class="ad-unit"></div>