Fitzpatrick Brothers Set For Zurich Classic After Funny Text Exchange

Matt Fitzpatrick will team up with brother Alex in next month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans after the siblings made the arrangement by text.

US Open champion Matt revealed the exchange on Twitter following official confirmation that the pair would play together in the tournament that sees teams of two compete.

Matt wrote: “As easy as that!! Excited to play alongside Alex for the first time, will be a special few days!!”. His words were accompanied by a screenshot of the 11 March text exchange which began with the senior sibling asking Alex if he was free between 17 and 23 April. After Alex confirmed his availability, Matt put the idea of playing the tournament to him, to which Alex responded: “If you want to! Entirely up to you.” Matt confirmed with “Yeah we’re in” and the rest is history.

As easy as that!! 😂Excited to play alongside Alex for the first time, will be a special few days!! https://t.co/E4zDPciXX1 pic.twitter.com/T1Q7BZH5kBMarch 27, 2023 See more

Matt will be hoping Alex can bring some of the form to the tournament that saw him lip out for 59 while the pair enjoyed a golf trip to Streamsong in Florida last year. Before that, Alex made his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Valspar Championship, but on that occasion he was competing against his brother rather than with him. Back then, Alex missed the cut while Matt finished tied for fifth.

Not surprisingly, the duo’s relationship on the course goes back considerably further than that, with Alex caddying for Matt in his 2013 US Amateur win at the Country Club of Brookline. To highlight just how close the siblings are, Alex was also in the crowd at the same venue last year cheering on Matt as he claimed his maiden Major win.

Both players will be making their debuts in the TPC Louisiana tournament, which features fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.