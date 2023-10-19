'I'd Love To Have Him Again' - Brooks Hopes Brother Can Play His Way Back To LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka says he'd love to have brother Chase back on his LIV Golf League team if he can bounce back from relegation to qualify back to the tour for next season.

Chase was one of four players who will drop out of the lucrative LIV Golf League after finishing at the bottom of the standings - and not being exempt from relegation as a team captain.

Koepka still pocketed well over $2million despite struggling badly this season, and he also has the chance of playing his way back into LIV Golf at the promotion events coming up.

There's also the option of playing on the Asian Tour next season to try and earn a spot - and his brother says he would love to have him back at Smash GC.

"Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know," Brooks said of Chase ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami.

"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes.

"I can't knock him. He's tried. I mean, I've spent hours working with him. We've gone out and practiced a bunch. He hasn't given up. He's tried the whole way through, and I'll never knock anybody as long as you're going to give maximum effort.

"Unfortunately, look, I've been through spells, everybody up here has been through spells where they just don't play good.

"So I think I've got sympathy for him when it comes to that. He worked hard, and sometimes the results don't show right away.

"Hopefully they can show if he chooses to go the Asian Tour route and keep playing over there, and hopefully he'll make it back out here. I'd love to have him again."