'I'd Love To Have Him Again' - Brooks Hopes Brother Can Play His Way Back To LIV Golf
Brooks Koepka hopes his brother Chase can play his way back into the LIV Golf League after being relegated from the lucrative tour
Brooks Koepka says he'd love to have brother Chase back on his LIV Golf League team if he can bounce back from relegation to qualify back to the tour for next season.
Chase was one of four players who will drop out of the lucrative LIV Golf League after finishing at the bottom of the standings - and not being exempt from relegation as a team captain.
Koepka still pocketed well over $2million despite struggling badly this season, and he also has the chance of playing his way back into LIV Golf at the promotion events coming up.
There's also the option of playing on the Asian Tour next season to try and earn a spot - and his brother says he would love to have him back at Smash GC.
"Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know," Brooks said of Chase ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami.
"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes.
"I can't knock him. He's tried. I mean, I've spent hours working with him. We've gone out and practiced a bunch. He hasn't given up. He's tried the whole way through, and I'll never knock anybody as long as you're going to give maximum effort.
"Unfortunately, look, I've been through spells, everybody up here has been through spells where they just don't play good.
"So I think I've got sympathy for him when it comes to that. He worked hard, and sometimes the results don't show right away.
"Hopefully they can show if he chooses to go the Asian Tour route and keep playing over there, and hopefully he'll make it back out here. I'd love to have him again."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
