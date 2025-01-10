The 5 Golfers To Have Dropped Out Of The LIV Golf League
Take a look at the players that will miss out on playing for millions this year after dropping out of the LIV Golf League
You can make millions playing in the LIV Golf League, but although relegation may not always mean relegation, for some players they have missed out on banking potential millions in 2025.
Five players were officially relegated after finishing in the drop zone of the 2024 LIV Golf League final standings.
Two of those players though remain in the league, with RangeGoats captain Bubba Watson staying on as a skipper, while Branden Grace was re-signed by South African side Stinger GC.
It's led many to question if LIV Golf should just remove relegation altogether from their format - but there are players who have departed LIV Golf.
Kalle Samooja
The Finn, who won the Promotions event in 2023, had the most agonising exit from LIV Golf imaginable as he gave himself a real chance in the final event in Chicago after a superb round of 66 on the Saturday, but after a decent Sunday round he finished bogey-double bogey to end up finishing 49th in the standings.
The 2022 Porsche European Open champion will likely return to the DP World Tour this season or continue on the Asian Tour.
Kieran Vincent
A tough campaign for Vincent despite being part of Jon Rahm's powerful Legion XIII side that won four LIV team events throughout the season. He could personally only finish 54th in the individual standings, which was the second-worst of any player to have played a full season of 14 events.
Like Samooja, Vincent made it into the league via the 2023 Promotions event.
Scott Vincent
Kieran's brother Scott, who had been in LIV since 2022, finished down in 50th in the standings, with just two top 20s to show for his efforts. He departed the IronHeads and was replaced by Korean prospect Yubin Jang.
Eugenio Chacarra
The 24-year-old Spaniard was let go by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs side after finishing 39th in the standings, which was in the 'open zone' but he's not managed to find another team to sign him up.
Chacarra joined LIV Golf in 2022 as the world's second-ranked amateur and went on to win the Bangkok Invitational in the inaugural season. It's unknown as to which tour he will compete on in 2025.
Hudson Swafford
The American played in the inaugual LIV event in London and after missing the 2023 season through injury played a full schedule in 2024, but failed to impress as one of the two wildcards when finishing 55th where he was unable to make the top 30 in any event.
Swafford is one player who reportedly tried to get back onto the PGA Tour but after not getting any answers on whether being a three-time winner could gain him access, he'll now likely have to rely on playing the Asian Tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
