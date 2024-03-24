Nelly Korda Moves To World Number One After Seri Pak Championship Playoff Victory
Korda defeated Ryann O'Toole with a birdie at the first playoff hole to secure a second LPGA Tour title of 2024
Nelly Korda has made her intentions clear for 2024, as the Major winner not only secured a 10th LPGA Tour title, and the second of the season, at the Seri Pak Championship via a playoff, but also moved back into the World No.1 spot.
With two holes remaining, it seemed that Korda was going to cruise to the title but, after bogeys at the 17th and 18th, she was forced to make birdie at the first playoff hole to defeat Ryann O'Toole in a thrilling finale.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Starting the day, Jiyai Shin and an in-form Alison Lee led from the front but, out the block, it was clear that the tournament was going to go down to the very end, with multiple players launching charges on Sunday.
Beginning her round two strokes back, Korda fired a one-under-par front nine of 35 with the American igniting on the back as she found a birdie at the 12th to join the co-leaders, before an eagle at the par 5 14th gave her a three stroke lead with four to go.
It seemed destined that a 10th LPGA Tour title would fall into her lap and, after O'Toole set a nine-under clubhouse total, Korda had two shots to play with over her final two holes - an almost guarantee for someone who has started 2024 on fire!
However, Korda would make a scrappy bogey at the par 3 17th and, following a poor final hole, she was faced with a mid-length par putt to pick up the title at Palos Verdes Golf Club, a chance that she wasn't able to convert!
Heading down the first playoff hole, it was O'Toole who had the chance to deliver the first punch but, somehow, her birdie attempt at the 18th drifted by and, with the American in for a par, Korda duly stepped up and sunk her birdie attempt to extinguish any hope of further drama.
