Hero Indian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

The Hero Indian Open returns to the DP World Tour for the first time since 2019 at DLF Golf and Country Club.

The last time it was held, Scot Stephen Gallacher claimed victory by one shot over Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Gallacher has had to wait four years to defend his trophy, but he finally gets the chance this week. That win was also the most recent of Gallacher’s four victories on the Tour, and he will be looking to end that barren run this week.

He will be joined by compatriot and Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre, who will be making his maiden appearance in the tournament. Another player with aspirations of appearing at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in September for Luke Donald’s Team Europe is Nicolai Hojgaard, who is also playing in the tournament for the first time. Both players appeared in last month’s Hero Cup, albeit on opposing sides, with Højgaard’s Continental Europe team claiming the win overseen by Donald.

Other players who were involved in that tournament also appear this week, namely Guido Migliozzi and Victor Perez. The latter will be particularly confident of a strong performance given his recent win on the Tour, when he claimed his maiden Rolex Series title in the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links last month.

Local favourite SSP Chawrasia has won the tournament twice, in 2016 and 2017, and he returns this year hoping for a hat-trick. Still, that most recent victory was his last of four on the Tour, so he’ll have his work cut out to recover that form of six years ago, despite also finishing runner-up twice, in 2013 and 2015.

Another player hoping to perform well in his homeland is Manu Gandas. The 26-year-old topped the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India Order of Merit after six wins in 2022 and after earning his playing privileges has now competed in the last three DP World Tour events. He finished a creditable tie for 28th last week and will hope the home crowd can spur him on to even greater success here.

Another local player and former winner who won’t be competing this week is Anirban Lahiri, who claimed victory in 2015. He is now a LIV Golf player and will be teeing it up in the season opener at Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club instead.

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen won the Thailand Classic last week for his seventh victory on the Tour, and he goes in search of the his eighth to strengthen his chances of playing in the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, the player he beat by four shots, Yannick Paul, also appears. Olesen’s compatriot, 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn participates too.

Players are competing for $2m purse - a new record for the tournament.

Below is a prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Hero Indian Open.

Hero Indian Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Hero Indian Open Field 2023

Derek Ackerman

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Honey Baisoya

Sachin Baisoya

Matthew Baldwin

Aadil Bedi

Oliver Bekker

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Jorge Campillo

Abhijit Singh Chadha

Yashas Chandra

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Angad Cheema

S Chikkarangappa

Om Prakash Chouhan

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Jens Fahrbring

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Jamal Hossain

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Gary Hurley

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Khalin H Joshi

Shiv Kapur

Kshitij Naveed Kaul

Masahiro Kawamura

Rashid Khan

Shamim Khan

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Karandeep Kochhar

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Abhinav Lohan

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Udayan Mane

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

Varun Parikh

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Mithun Perera

Garrick Porteous

Anthony Quayle

Jyoti Randhawa

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Yuvraj Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Freddy Schott

Sandy Scott

Akshay Sharma

Kartik Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma

Dhruv Sheoran

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Anant Singh Ahlawat

Yuvraj Singh

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

N Thangaraja

Daniel Van Tonder

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Sandeep Yadav

