Hero Indian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The tournament returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 with a record purse
The Hero Indian Open returns to the DP World Tour for the first time since 2019 at DLF Golf and Country Club.
The last time it was held, Scot Stephen Gallacher claimed victory by one shot over Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Gallacher has had to wait four years to defend his trophy, but he finally gets the chance this week. That win was also the most recent of Gallacher’s four victories on the Tour, and he will be looking to end that barren run this week.
He will be joined by compatriot and Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre, who will be making his maiden appearance in the tournament. Another player with aspirations of appearing at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in September for Luke Donald’s Team Europe is Nicolai Hojgaard, who is also playing in the tournament for the first time. Both players appeared in last month’s Hero Cup, albeit on opposing sides, with Højgaard’s Continental Europe team claiming the win overseen by Donald.
Other players who were involved in that tournament also appear this week, namely Guido Migliozzi and Victor Perez. The latter will be particularly confident of a strong performance given his recent win on the Tour, when he claimed his maiden Rolex Series title in the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links last month.
Local favourite SSP Chawrasia has won the tournament twice, in 2016 and 2017, and he returns this year hoping for a hat-trick. Still, that most recent victory was his last of four on the Tour, so he’ll have his work cut out to recover that form of six years ago, despite also finishing runner-up twice, in 2013 and 2015.
Another player hoping to perform well in his homeland is Manu Gandas. The 26-year-old topped the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India Order of Merit after six wins in 2022 and after earning his playing privileges has now competed in the last three DP World Tour events. He finished a creditable tie for 28th last week and will hope the home crowd can spur him on to even greater success here.
Another local player and former winner who won’t be competing this week is Anirban Lahiri, who claimed victory in 2015. He is now a LIV Golf player and will be teeing it up in the season opener at Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club instead.
Dane Thorbjorn Olesen won the Thailand Classic last week for his seventh victory on the Tour, and he goes in search of the his eighth to strengthen his chances of playing in the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, the player he beat by four shots, Yannick Paul, also appears. Olesen’s compatriot, 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn participates too.
Players are competing for $2m purse - a new record for the tournament.
Below is a prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Hero Indian Open.
Hero Indian Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Hero Indian Open Field 2023
- Derek Ackerman
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Honey Baisoya
- Sachin Baisoya
- Matthew Baldwin
- Aadil Bedi
- Oliver Bekker
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Jorge Campillo
- Abhijit Singh Chadha
- Yashas Chandra
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Angad Cheema
- S Chikkarangappa
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Jens Fahrbring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jamal Hossain
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Khalin H Joshi
- Shiv Kapur
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Rashid Khan
- Shamim Khan
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Abhinav Lohan
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Udayan Mane
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- Varun Parikh
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Mithun Perera
- Garrick Porteous
- Anthony Quayle
- Jyoti Randhawa
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Freddy Schott
- Sandy Scott
- Akshay Sharma
- Kartik Sharma
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Dhruv Sheoran
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Anant Singh Ahlawat
- Yuvraj Singh
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- N Thangaraja
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Sandeep Yadav
Who's In The Field For The Hero Indian Open?
Defending champion Stephen Gallacher returns, while compatriot Robert MacIntyre plays in the tournament for the first time. Other players to look out for include two-time winner SSP Chawrasia and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Victor Perez. Thorbjorn Olesen, who won last week's Thailand Classic, also appears.
What Is The Prize Money For The Hero Indian Open?
The tournament offers a purse of $2m. That's the same amount that was available in last week's Thailand Classic. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up claiming $220,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
