Fitzpatrick Rues Near Miss At PGA Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick was left to wonder what might have been after posting a 3-over-par final round at the PGA Championship to finish two shots adrift of a playoff. The Yorkshireman started his final round at six-under-par, only to see playing partner Mito Pereira ensure a nightmare finale to his round and leave Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, both already in the clubhouse at 5-under, to head back out for a three-hole playoff.

“I shoot level par today and I win it outright,” said the disappointed 27-year-old after his final round 73. “If someone had said that before the round, I'd have fully prepared myself to do that. You know your target and get it around. It wasn't the day that I wanted, and it is what it is unfortunately.

“It's tough obviously to take, just didn't hit very well. Wasn't a good day, and yeah, just disappointing knowing that you're two shots outside of a playoff and you feel like you've got the game, well, to make the playoff and go on to win. But for me to come away from the week to miss the playoff by two shots hurts a hell of a lot.”

Fitzpatrick started the day three shots behind Pereira, but as the Chilean slid back to the chasing pack, he found himself heading in the same direction, carding five bogies and just two birdies. A chip in at the 15th provided some renewed momentum but another bogey at the 17th was the end of any serious challenge and he ultimately finished tied 5th.

“I felt I was always chasing my tail right from the first tee shot on Sunday,” added the Ryder Cup star. "I never quite felt I had my ball under control off the tee and that constantly put me out of position to challenge. Yes I made a few mistakes and I hit some poor shots at the wrong times and that’s what makes it hurt even more because I know I can hit better shots than I did."