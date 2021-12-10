Fire Breaks Out Overnight At The Belfry

Emergency services were called to The Belfry after a fire broke out overnight. It is unclear how it started but it originated in the men's changing room in the hotel's leisure centre, with a tweet from the official Warwickshire Fire and Rescue account confirming that four engines were sent to the scene.

The tweet read: "4 appliances in attendance at the leisure centre of the Belfry Hotel, Lichfield Road, Wishaw. Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, small gear and lighting to extinguish the fire."

After successfully putting out the blaze and containing the spread, the courses are open as normal.

A statement from The Belfry read: "Following a small fire in the men's changing room of the Leisure Club this morning, we would like to thank the Fire Brigade and our team for their prompt response & support. Everyone is safe and well and we hope to have the changing room facilities open again very soon."

The Belfry is one of the UK's most iconic golf resorts, having hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions - more than any other venue. Team Europe and America battled for the fabled gold cup over the the Brabazon course in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002, with the home side winning outright twice, retaining the cup once and losing once.

It has also welcomed several European Tour events, most recently the 2021 Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, with the event pencilled in to return to the Warwickshire layout as part of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule.

As well as the Brabazon, The Belfry is home to the PGA National and Derby courses.