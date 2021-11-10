In what is a major rebrand, the European Tour is set to become the DP World Tour when the 2022 season kicks off.

Ahead of what will be the 50th anniversary of Europe's premier circuit, it was announced that DP World had agreed a deal for the tour's naming rights, with a major cash injection to take prize money past the $200 million mark for the first time.

As part of the agreement, there will also be a minimum prize fund of $2m per tournament, sanctioned solely by the DP World Tour.

The aptly named circuit will travel to 27 countries and feature new events in Belgium, Japan, South Africa and the UAE. Of the 47 tournaments, 23 will be held in Europe, with the remaining 24 classified as worldwide events.

Five tournaments will make up the lucrative Rolex Series - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, and the DP World Tour Championship - with each boasting a purse of $8m.

Introducing the DP World Tour… #DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CjrbnF9vM3November 9, 2021 See more

2022 DP World Tour Schedule

(All in 2022 unless stated otherwise)

November 25-28, 2021: Joburg Open @ Randpark GC, South Africa

December 2-5, 2021: SA Open Championship @ Gary Player CC, South Africa

December 9-12, 2021: Alfred Dunhill Championship @ Leopard Creek CC, South Africa

January 20-23: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship @ Yas Links, UAE

January 27-30: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic @ Emirates GC, UAE

February 3-6: Ras al Khaimah Championship @ Al Hamra GC, UAE

February 10-13: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters @ Education City GC, Qatar

February 17-20: Middle East Event (TBA) @ Venue TBA

February 24-27: Hero Indian Open @ Venue TBA, India

March 3-6: Magical Kenya Open @ Muthaiga CC, Kenya

March 10-13: Pecanwood Classic @ Pecanwood G&CC, South Africa

March 17-20: Steyn City Championship @ The Club at Steyn City, South Africa

March 23-27: WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play @ Austin CC, USA

April 7-10: THE MASTERS @ Augusta National GC, USA

April 14-17: Asian Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA

April 21-24: Japan Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA, Japan

April 28-May 1: Volvo China Open @ Genzon GC, China

May 5-8: Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett @ The Belfry, England

May 12-15: Soudal Open @ Rinkven International GC, Belgium

May 19-22: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP @ Southern Hills CC, USA

May 26-29: KLM Open @ Bernardus Golf, The Netherlands

June 2-5: Porsche European Open @ Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany

June 9-12: Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika @ Halmstad GC, Sweden

June 16-19: US OPEN @ The Country Club, USA

June 23-26: BMW International Open @ Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany

June 30-July 3: Irish Open @ Mount Juliet Estate, Ireland

July 7-10: Genesis Scottish Open @ The Renaissance Club, Scotland

July 14-17: THE 150th OPEN @ Old Course, Scotland

July 14-17: Barracuda Championship @ Tahoe Mt. Club, USA

July 21-24: Cazoo Classic @ Venue TBA

July 28-31: Hero Open @ Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland

August 4-7: Cazoo Open @ The Celtic Manor Resort, Wales

August 11-14: ISPS Handa World Invitational @ Galgorm Castle & Massereene, N. Ireland

August 18-21: D+D Real Czech Masters @ Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic

August 25-28: Omega European Masters @ Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Switzerland

September 1-4: Made in HimmerLand @ HimmerLand, Denmark

September 8-11: BMW PGA Championship @ Wentworth Club, England

September 15-18: DS Automobiles Italian Open @ Marco Simone GC, Italy

September 22-25: Open de France @ Le Golf National, France

September 29-October 2: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship @ Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

October 6-9: Acciona Open de Espana @ Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain

October 13-16: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters @ Real Club Valderrama, Spain

October 20-23: European Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA

October 27-30: WGC - HSBC Champions @ Sheshan International GC, China

November 3-6: Cyprus Open @ Aphrodite Hills Resort, Cyprus

November 10-13: Nedbank Golf Challenge @ Gary Player CC, South Africa

November 17-20: DP World Tour Championship @ Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course, UAE

With a host of events and venues yet to be confirmed, we will continue to update this page as and when announcements are made.