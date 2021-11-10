2022 DP World Tour Schedule
In what is a major rebrand, the European Tour is set to become the DP World Tour when the 2022 season kicks off.
Ahead of what will be the 50th anniversary of Europe's premier circuit, it was announced that DP World had agreed a deal for the tour's naming rights, with a major cash injection to take prize money past the $200 million mark for the first time.
As part of the agreement, there will also be a minimum prize fund of $2m per tournament, sanctioned solely by the DP World Tour.
The aptly named circuit will travel to 27 countries and feature new events in Belgium, Japan, South Africa and the UAE. Of the 47 tournaments, 23 will be held in Europe, with the remaining 24 classified as worldwide events.
Five tournaments will make up the lucrative Rolex Series - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, and the DP World Tour Championship - with each boasting a purse of $8m.
(All in 2022 unless stated otherwise)
November 25-28, 2021: Joburg Open @ Randpark GC, South Africa
December 2-5, 2021: SA Open Championship @ Gary Player CC, South Africa
December 9-12, 2021: Alfred Dunhill Championship @ Leopard Creek CC, South Africa
January 20-23: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship @ Yas Links, UAE
January 27-30: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic @ Emirates GC, UAE
February 3-6: Ras al Khaimah Championship @ Al Hamra GC, UAE
February 10-13: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters @ Education City GC, Qatar
February 17-20: Middle East Event (TBA) @ Venue TBA
February 24-27: Hero Indian Open @ Venue TBA, India
March 3-6: Magical Kenya Open @ Muthaiga CC, Kenya
March 10-13: Pecanwood Classic @ Pecanwood G&CC, South Africa
March 17-20: Steyn City Championship @ The Club at Steyn City, South Africa
March 23-27: WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play @ Austin CC, USA
April 7-10: THE MASTERS @ Augusta National GC, USA
April 14-17: Asian Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA
April 21-24: Japan Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA, Japan
April 28-May 1: Volvo China Open @ Genzon GC, China
May 5-8: Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett @ The Belfry, England
May 12-15: Soudal Open @ Rinkven International GC, Belgium
May 19-22: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP @ Southern Hills CC, USA
May 26-29: KLM Open @ Bernardus Golf, The Netherlands
June 2-5: Porsche European Open @ Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany
June 9-12: Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika @ Halmstad GC, Sweden
June 16-19: US OPEN @ The Country Club, USA
June 23-26: BMW International Open @ Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany
June 30-July 3: Irish Open @ Mount Juliet Estate, Ireland
July 7-10: Genesis Scottish Open @ The Renaissance Club, Scotland
July 14-17: THE 150th OPEN @ Old Course, Scotland
July 14-17: Barracuda Championship @ Tahoe Mt. Club, USA
July 21-24: Cazoo Classic @ Venue TBA
July 28-31: Hero Open @ Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland
August 4-7: Cazoo Open @ The Celtic Manor Resort, Wales
August 11-14: ISPS Handa World Invitational @ Galgorm Castle & Massereene, N. Ireland
August 18-21: D+D Real Czech Masters @ Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic
August 25-28: Omega European Masters @ Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Switzerland
September 1-4: Made in HimmerLand @ HimmerLand, Denmark
September 8-11: BMW PGA Championship @ Wentworth Club, England
September 15-18: DS Automobiles Italian Open @ Marco Simone GC, Italy
September 22-25: Open de France @ Le Golf National, France
September 29-October 2: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship @ Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
October 6-9: Acciona Open de Espana @ Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain
October 13-16: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters @ Real Club Valderrama, Spain
October 20-23: European Event Confirmed @ Venue TBA
October 27-30: WGC - HSBC Champions @ Sheshan International GC, China
November 3-6: Cyprus Open @ Aphrodite Hills Resort, Cyprus
November 10-13: Nedbank Golf Challenge @ Gary Player CC, South Africa
November 17-20: DP World Tour Championship @ Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course, UAE
With a host of events and venues yet to be confirmed, we will continue to update this page as and when announcements are made.