Who is Megan Khang's Caddie?

Megan Khang is only 5ft 1in tall but she has made a big impact on the LPGA Tour with her consistent displays and isn’t afraid of big decisions either.

Her father Lee Khang introduced her to golf and used to be her caddie for many years during a distinguished amateur career and her early years on tour. But Khang, who has been on tour since 2016, eventually decided to give her dad a break from the job so they could maintain a strong father-daughter relationship.

The American has since used Kurt Moskaly from Ohio but is now with experienced Jack Fulghum, who helped her to a tied third finish in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which earned Khang $423,070 at Baltusrol.

Fulghum definitely earned his cut of the spoils as Khang struggled at one stage and admitted: “Honestly, out there I kind of was having a mental breakdown.

"I won't lie. KPMG is tough. They always pick some great golf courses, and like you get out there, and if you're not 100 percent there, it can be tough. But Jack and I kind of had a little heart-to-heart after he said: 'you need to talk to me'."

Experienced Fulghum previously caddied for Lexi Thompson and made the headlines at the Tokyo Olympics when he was treated for heat stroke.

Thompson walked to her second shot on the 15th hole on the first day in Japan when her caddie, Fulghum, paused. “He just asked me: ‘Do I look white to you’? And I'm like, I didn't really notice, but he just didn't look good. I just want him to be healthy, that's all,” Thompson said.

Fulghum said he felt like he was going to pass out and Thompson told him to sit down in the shade. He was replaced on Thompson’s bag by Donna Wilkins, a team leader for Team USA who was walking with the group, for the final three holes.

Thompson later used fill-ins for the rest of the week before the pair soon split permanently but Fulghum appears to have found a regular employer in Khang, from Brockton, Massachusetts and the pair will aim cope under pressure again in the 2023 Solheim Cup in Khang's third appearance.