Europe Might Have Just Found Rory McIlroy’s Best Ryder Cup Role - And It’s Not The One You’d Expect

Rory McIlroy has had a peculiar relationship with the Ryder Cup. In 2009, before his first appearance, he caused controversy with comments he made referring to the revered biennial contest as an “exhibition” that was “just not that important” to him.

He quickly ran those remarks back when he featured in the 2010 match between Europe and America at Celtic Manor and was reminded of them ahead of the 2023 edition at Marco Simone.

“I said that in my naivete as a young, swashbuckling lad. I’ve now been part of the Ryder Cup a lot and those quotes couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.

If anything, he has probably been guilty of caring too much in the past. Despite his prodigious talent, the Northern Irishman has never truly made his mark in any of the six previous editions he’s been a part of. His record ahead of the 2023 showdown read 12-12-4, numbers which pale in significance to his ability.

But has Luke Donald now found McIlroy’s perfect role in the European team, one that not only unleashes his potential, but also the potential of those around him?

Given his stature in the game, it has felt like McIlroy has been duty bound to assume a position of leadership in the past. He did it in 2016 and ‘18 and became embroiled in two heated singles matches with Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas respectively. During both defeats, he was like a man possessed, whipping up the crows with gestures that felt forced and at odds with the persona he presents to the world any other time he tees it up.

Arriving at Whistling Straits out of form in 2021 but with the same self-imposed pressure to deliver for his continent, he played like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders, culminating in an emotional singles win against Xander Schauffele that reduced him to tears. Nobody can expect to produce their best stuff regularly under such strain.

That’s why it seems like McIlroy has now finally found his Ryder Cup calling, one that can be traced back to his pre-tournament press conference here in Rome. Rather than be held upon a pedestal, the 34-year-old just wants to be one of 12, equal in measure to the rest.

“Yeah, every captain has a different leadership style, so they are looking for different things from different people,” he said on Wednesday. “You know, Paul McGinley was really the first captain that I felt utilised me in a certain way or wanted me to do certain things, and ever since then, certain captains have asked certain things from me.

“I'm not there giving rallying cries and team speeches. When we came on the practice trip, I said to every guy, I don't want anyone -- I'm older than people and I have more experience, and some of these guys have watched me play on TV. But I don't want anyone looking up to me. I just want everyone looking at the side. I want them looking over to me.

“I don't want them looking up to me in any way. I want them to see me like I'm on their level. And there's no hierarchy on our team. We are all one part of a 12-man team and we all go forward together. I guess that's the one message I've tried to relay to some of the younger guys on the team.”

Donald has heeded those words. Instead of being the star man, McIlroy has gone under the radar and acted as the perfect playing partner this week to Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. For who wouldn’t be encouraged knowing you have a golfer of such magnitude in your corner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Friday foursomes, Fleetwood was the stronger link as the pair beat the formidable Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1. Fleetwood Mac combined again on Saturday morning to down Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas by the same margin.

The Englishman spoke about what it was like to play with the four-time Major champion on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I think without being cheesy, I think it's a dream to play with Rory McIlroy in front of so many people on the planet,” Fleetwood said on Friday. “Going out there with him in a Ryder Cup is very, very cool. We played well together.

“Going out with someone, it is a very high-pressure situation, but having someone that you have known for so long that you're close to that it's easy being out there with makes a huge difference.”

In the fourballs, particularly on Friday, Fitzpatrick was in inspired form, making four birdies and an eagle in the first six holes as he and the Northern Irishman thumped Schauffele and Collin Morikawa 5&3.

It was Fitzpatrick’s first Ryder Cup point having struck out in 2016 and ‘21 and he echoed Fleetwood’s sentiments, saying: “For me, it's very, very special, and to play with this man, and to get out to the start that we did, yeah, just phenomenal.”

As he said after the disappointment in 2021, McIlroy has now realised that just being himself is enough, and so it has shown two years on. Freed of the burden of unrealistic expectations, he is enjoying his best ever Ryder Cup. It's no coincidence.