We explain how to play the 2020 Ryder Cup host venue, the Straits Course at Whistling Straits

How To Play Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits sits right next to Lake Michigan in the east of Wisconsin, providing some spectacular views from the link-style golf course.

A public club owned by the Kohler Company and operated by The American Club, Whistling Straits is a 36-hole facility located near Sheboygan in the unincorporated community of Haven.

The Ryder Cup is generally hosted by private clubs in the United States, so Whistling Straits is slightly more accessible than previous American Ryder Cup venues.

The 36-hole facility has two courses, the Straits Course, where the Ryder Cup will be played in 2021, and the Irish Course, a slightly shorter and more inland course.

Despite only opening in 1998, Whistling Straits has hosted the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championship, all on its flagship Straits Course.

The Kohler Company hired Pete and Alice Dye to design Whistling Straits, which was established in 1998 and replicates the seaside links courses of the UK and Ireland.

Related: Whistling Straits Past Winners

How To Play Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits offers golfers the chance to play both of its courses, simply by booking online or reserving over the phone.

The Irish Course is the slightly easier of the two courses, and is cheaper to play on because it is less prestigious.

Measuring 7201 yards, the Irish Course is over 500 yards shorter than the Straits Course, and has a course rating of 75.6 compared to the Straits Course’s 77.2.

Related: Future Ryder Cup Venues

Bookings for both courses can be made on the Whistling Straits website, or alternatively, reservations can be made over the phone.

Given it is more prestigious, the Straits Course’s rates are higher than the Irish Course.

It costs $555 per person to play the Straits Course, and online bookings can only be made up to a maximum of two weeks in advance, meaning availability is extremely limited.

Meanwhile, the Irish Course costs $270 per person, with availability much better and bookings can be made weeks in advance, rather than the two weeks the Straits Course offers.

Both courses require customers to contact their central reservations team, should they like to reserve tee times for more than eight players.

There are also three golf packages available, that includes course fees and hotel nights at Whistling Straits.

Prices range from $829 per person, to $1,000+, depending on the chosen package.

Unfortunately, neither course at Whistling Straits offers walk-ins, so bookings are essential.