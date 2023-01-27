Dubai Desert Classic To Finish On Monday After UAE Heavy Rains

The Dubai Desert Classic has been forced into a Monday finish due to the rare rainstorms in the UAE this week.

The start of play at the Rolex Series event was delayed by six hours on Thursday, with the event closed to fans on the opening day.

Greenkeepers were forced to repair damaged and flooded bunkers to get play back underway, with parts of the course also flooded. Round two finally got started late on Friday and will conclude on Saturday, with round three scheduled for Sunday and Monday set for the final round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, who were involved in the 'teegate' controversy earlier in the week, both shot six-under-par 66s in the opening round.

"The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played over 72 holes, concluding on Monday," the DP World Tour said in a statement.



The planned schedule at Emirates Golf Club is as follows:

Saturday January 28 – Round two concludes

Sunday January 29 – Round three scheduled

Monday January 30 – Round four scheduled

Dubai Police issued a statement urging motorists to be extra cautious, adhere to safety rules and reduce driving speed amid the rainfall, with some roads closed, schools shutting early and the prospect of more showers into Saturday.

It means that there will be no elite-level professional golf finishing on Sunday this weekend, with the Farmers Insurance Open concluding on Saturday evening.

The Dubai Desert Classic prize money stands at $9m, with the winner set to pick up a cheque of over $1.5m on Monday afternoon.

Last year, the tournament was won by Viktor Hovland, who is not in the field this week to defend his title. Several high-profile LIV Golf players are appearing, including Reed, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood.