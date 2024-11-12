DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One
The final event of the DP World Tour season includes Rory McIlroy, who is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title - here are the tee times for the first round
The final event of the DP World Tour season sees a field of 50 compete at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai.
Rory McIlroy leads the way in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings, and only South African Thriston Lawrence can stop him claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time.
As the leading two in the rankings, they are the last to head out in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. They begin at 3.45am ET (8.45am GMT).
All the pairings for the opening round are determined by the positions of players in the Race to Dubai rankings before they will be arranged in score order for rounds two to four.
That means immediately before McIlroy and Thriston, we'll see the players third and fourth on the list, Irish Open winner Rasmus Hojgaard and BMW PGA Champion Billy Horschel, who have a start time of 3.35am ET (8.35am GMT).
Paul Waring won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a moment he described as 'one of the best feelings of my life.' He was rewarded with a move up the Race to Dubai standings from 48th to 5th, and he'll play alongside sixth-placed Tyrrell Hatton in the opening round with a start time of 3.25am ET (8.25am GMT).
Below are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT)
1st Tee
- 11.30pm (4.30am): Francesco Laporta, Connor Syme
- 11.40pm (4.40am): David Ravetto, Aaron Cockerill
- 11.50pm (4.50am): Andy Sullivan, Keita Nakajima
- 12.00pm (5.00am): Yannik Paul, Darius van Driel
- 12.10pm (5.10am): Min Woo Lee, Adrian Meronk
- 12.20pm (5.20am): Johannes Veerman, Daniel Brown
- 12.30pm (5.30am): Sam Bairstow, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 12.45pm (5.45am): Matthew Jordan, Adrian Otaegui
- 12.55pm (5.55am): Nacho Elvira, Joe Dean
- 1.05am (6.05am): Joaquin Niemann, Ewen Ferguson
- 1.15am (6.15am): Ugo Coussaud, Justin Rose
- 1.25am (6.25am): Shane Lowry, Frederic LaCroix
- 1.35am (6.35am): Dan Bradbury, Jorge Campillo
- 1.50am (6.50am): Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo
- 2.00am (7.00am): Antoine Rozner, Julien Guerrier
- 2.10am (7.10am): Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi
- 2.20am (7.20am): Tom McKibbin, Jordan Smith
- 2.30am (7.30am): Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg
- 2.40am (7.40am): Matt Wallace, Rikuya Hoshino
- 2.55am (7.55am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Jesper Svensson
- 3.05am (8.05am): Matteo Manassero, Robert MacIntyre
- 3.15am (8.15am): Niklas Norgaard, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3.25am (8.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Waring
- 3.35am (8.35am): Billy Horschel, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 3.45am (8.45am): Thriston Lawrence, Rory McIlroy
How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 14 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Friday 15 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Saturday 16 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Sunday 17 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 14 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.45am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 15 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 16 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.45am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 17 November: 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
