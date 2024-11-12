The final event of the DP World Tour season sees a field of 50 compete at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy leads the way in the season-long Race to Dubai rankings, and only South African Thriston Lawrence can stop him claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time.

As the leading two in the rankings, they are the last to head out in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. They begin at 3.45am ET (8.45am GMT).

All the pairings for the opening round are determined by the positions of players in the Race to Dubai rankings before they will be arranged in score order for rounds two to four.

That means immediately before McIlroy and Thriston, we'll see the players third and fourth on the list, Irish Open winner Rasmus Hojgaard and BMW PGA Champion Billy Horschel, who have a start time of 3.35am ET (8.35am GMT).

Billy Horschel plays with Rasmus Hojgaard in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Waring won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a moment he described as 'one of the best feelings of my life.' He was rewarded with a move up the Race to Dubai standings from 48th to 5th, and he'll play alongside sixth-placed Tyrrell Hatton in the opening round with a start time of 3.25am ET (8.25am GMT).

Below are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World Tour Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

11.30pm (4.30am): Francesco Laporta, Connor Syme

Francesco Laporta, Connor Syme 11.40pm (4.40am): David Ravetto, Aaron Cockerill

David Ravetto, Aaron Cockerill 11.50pm (4.50am): Andy Sullivan, Keita Nakajima

Andy Sullivan, Keita Nakajima 12.00pm (5.00am): Yannik Paul, Darius van Driel

Yannik Paul, Darius van Driel 12.10pm (5.10am): Min Woo Lee, Adrian Meronk

Min Woo Lee, Adrian Meronk 12.20pm (5.20am): Johannes Veerman, Daniel Brown

Johannes Veerman, Daniel Brown 12.30pm (5.30am): Sam Bairstow, Alex Fitzpatrick

Sam Bairstow, Alex Fitzpatrick 12.45pm (5.45am): Matthew Jordan, Adrian Otaegui

Matthew Jordan, Adrian Otaegui 12.55pm (5.55am): Nacho Elvira, Joe Dean

Nacho Elvira, Joe Dean 1.05am (6.05am): Joaquin Niemann, Ewen Ferguson

Joaquin Niemann, Ewen Ferguson 1.15am (6.15am): Ugo Coussaud, Justin Rose

Ugo Coussaud, Justin Rose 1.25am (6.25am): Shane Lowry, Frederic LaCroix

Shane Lowry, Frederic LaCroix 1.35am (6.35am): Dan Bradbury, Jorge Campillo

Dan Bradbury, Jorge Campillo 1.50am (6.50am): Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo

Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo 2.00am (7.00am): Antoine Rozner, Julien Guerrier

Antoine Rozner, Julien Guerrier 2.10am (7.10am): Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi

Romain Langasque, Guido Migliozzi 2.20am (7.20am): Tom McKibbin, Jordan Smith

Tom McKibbin, Jordan Smith 2.30am (7.30am): Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg

Adam Scott, Sebastian Soderberg 2.40am (7.40am): Matt Wallace, Rikuya Hoshino

Matt Wallace, Rikuya Hoshino 2.55am (7.55am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Jesper Svensson

Thorbjorn Olesen, Jesper Svensson 3.05am (8.05am): Matteo Manassero, Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero, Robert MacIntyre 3.15am (8.15am): Niklas Norgaard, Tommy Fleetwood

Niklas Norgaard, Tommy Fleetwood 3.25am (8.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Waring

Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Waring 3.35am (8.35am): Billy Horschel, Rasmus Hojgaard

Billy Horschel, Rasmus Hojgaard 3.45am (8.45am): Thriston Lawrence, Rory McIlroy

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 14 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday 15 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday 16 November: 2.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday 17 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 14 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.45am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 15 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 16 November: 7.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.45am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 17 November: 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)