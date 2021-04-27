Double Delight For New Golf Monthly Tipster

The new GM betting guru tipped the winners on both the European and PGA Tours last week

After correctly tipping rank outsider Stewart Cink to come good at the RBC Heritage, Jeremy Chapman, the new Golf Monthly tipster, went one better last week, successfully picking tournament winners on both the European and PGA Tours.

It was amazing to get Jeremy, a tipster with over 50 years of experience and more than 800 winners to his name, on board at Golf Monthly and he could hardly have made a better start.

He put his money where his mouth was when it came to another veteran campaigner in Cink and banked around £2,000 for backing the 47-year-old early to win the RBC Heritage at 225/1.

“I’m absolutely amazed, I didn’t ever expect to get him at that sort of price,” Jeremy said. “I know how much he loves this event, you can tell by the relaxed way he was playing.

“I didn’t have a lot on but enough to win £2,000 anyway!”

After quite rightly celebrating his win, it was back to work last week and he picked up right where he left off.

A tied-fourth finish for Garrick Higgo in Austria was enough to convince Jeremy that the South African was worth a punt at 35/1 with Bet365, and the 21-year-old repaid the faith.

Now a two-time winner on the European Tour, Higgo posted an incredible total of 25-under to win the Gran Canaria Open by three from Maximilian Kieffer, who finished runner-up for the second week in a row.

And across the pond, it was double(s) delight for Jeremy as he tipped the Australian duo of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to prevail at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

This win was made all the more impressive for the fact that Jeremy admitted the pairs competition, that consists of two rounds of fourballs and two rounds of foursomes, doesn’t “float his boat” in a tipping sense.

But with Smith being a former champion and both showing form at the Masters, the Aussies came good at 12/1, beating the South African team of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel at the first play-off hole.

That's three wins in two weeks now for the Golf Monthly tipster, and he'll be keen to keep that run going.