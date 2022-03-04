Don't Worry Jon Rahm, You're Not The First Pro To Miss A Gimme...

Jon Rahm proved to us all that he is susceptible to the same kind of careless mishaps as the rest of us mere mortals, and he's not alone. While the pros make far fewer mistakes than the average club golfer, even the world's best can be made to look foolish by this maddening game of ours.

With that in mind, we delved a little deeper to find this clip showing the esteemed company Rahm joined when he missed from 10 inches during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Featuring the likes of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Ernie Els and a lot of Rory McIlroy, check out Golf Mix's YouTube video below, titled: 'PGA Golf Missed Gimme Putts'.

What makes Rahm's miss unique is that he didn't actually get the ball to the hole. The Spaniard later admitted he "was a little sweaty" and uncomfortable over the putt and tried to back out of the stroke before making contact. However, he wasn't able to and ended up nudging the ball an inch or two closer to the target before eventually tapping in for a clumsy bogey.

The dropped shot took Rahm to two-over for the day through seven holes, but he was able to recover when he made the turn at Bay Hill, eventually signing for a level-par 72. It was, however, the shortest miss of Rahm's career to date, a benchmark he'll be hoping never to break.

He is seven shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy, after the Northern Irishman carded six birdies, an eagle and one bogey in a scintillating 65. Such was the excellence of his display that Adam Scott - who put together a highly respectable four-under 68 - said he felt "like a turkey" in comparison.