Don't Worry Jon Rahm, You're Not The First Pro To Miss A Gimme...
Jon Rahm's moment to forget happened on the par-3 seventh during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jon Rahm proved to us all that he is susceptible to the same kind of careless mishaps as the rest of us mere mortals, and he's not alone. While the pros make far fewer mistakes than the average club golfer, even the world's best can be made to look foolish by this maddening game of ours.
With that in mind, we delved a little deeper to find this clip showing the esteemed company Rahm joined when he missed from 10 inches during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Featuring the likes of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Ernie Els and a lot of Rory McIlroy, check out Golf Mix's YouTube video below, titled: 'PGA Golf Missed Gimme Putts'.
What makes Rahm's miss unique is that he didn't actually get the ball to the hole. The Spaniard later admitted he "was a little sweaty" and uncomfortable over the putt and tried to back out of the stroke before making contact. However, he wasn't able to and ended up nudging the ball an inch or two closer to the target before eventually tapping in for a clumsy bogey.
The dropped shot took Rahm to two-over for the day through seven holes, but he was able to recover when he made the turn at Bay Hill, eventually signing for a level-par 72. It was, however, the shortest miss of Rahm's career to date, a benchmark he'll be hoping never to break.
He is seven shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy, after the Northern Irishman carded six birdies, an eagle and one bogey in a scintillating 65. Such was the excellence of his display that Adam Scott - who put together a highly respectable four-under 68 - said he felt "like a turkey" in comparison.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
