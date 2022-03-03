WATCH: Jon Rahm Misses 10-Inch Putt At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jon Rahm missed a 10-inch putt as he endured a nightmare start to the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The World No.1 showed it happens to the very best as he fluffed a putt that even the most average recreational golfer would sink in their sleep.

Rahm, playing the Arnold Palmer for the first time, had already bogied the 2nd and 5th holes, with commentators forced to apologise for his language as the frustration got to him, before the amazing mistake at the 197-yard par-3 7th hole.

Rahm played his first shot at the 7th to the fringe and second to within 10 inches, leaving a simple putt to save par. However, it wasn’t to be as the Spaniard managed to prod the ball forward only a couple of inches, leaving the same again for another bogey. That miss from 10 inches was the shortest putt Rahm has ever missed on the PGA Tour.

Watch the video below:

Jon Rahm just missed a 3-inch putt…and didn’t even get it to the hole. pic.twitter.com/nc50RUqe9ZMarch 3, 2022 See more

Rahm came into this tournament as the bookies’ favourite, and revealed he’d prepared for his Bay Hill debut by picking the brains of some of his rival players, including Rory McIlroy. He said before the start: “I was talking to Rory, and he’s like, ‘Oh, you can play conservative and just pick off the par-5s and hit an iron on 10, an iron here’.”

Rory did just that, going 5-under on the four par-5s to open with a 7-under-par 65 for the early clubhouse lead. Maybe he should have told his Spanish rival to make sure he didn’t miss putts from within a foot of the hole!