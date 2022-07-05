'Don't Try And Come Back' - Rory McIlroy On LIV Golf Defectors
The Northern Irishman says joining LIV and taking the money is "fine" but warned players not to "try and come back and play over here again"
Rory McIlroy says that he's fine with players taking the money to go to LIV but warned players to not "try and come back and play over here."
His statement seems a direct response to the 16 DP World Tour players to have threatened the Tour with legal action, including Ian Poulter who had his Scottish Open ban "temporarily stayed" after a successful hearing.
Poulter said he spoke to McIlroy at Adare Manor, venue for this week's JP McManus Pro-Am. The Ryder Cup legend insisted joining LIV was a business decision and "not a personal decision that has to get in the way of friendships"
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
McIlroy's relationship with Sergio Garcia has deteriorated, Golf Monthly understands, but he and Poulter, Ryder Cup partners, may well still be close friends. McIlroy, though, did speak of the resentment from DP World Tour players towards the LIV defectors who are trying to 'have their cake and eat it.'
"I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour," McIlroy said.
"You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again. This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment [stems from] within the membership."
McIlroy's comments echo those of Billy Horschel, who didn't hold back in his Scottish Open press conference on his feelings towards the LIV Golf defectors. "Those guys made their bed," the American said. "They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone. Honestly."
