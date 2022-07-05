'Those Guys Made Their Bed' - Horschel Slams LIV Golf 'Hypocrites'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Billy Horschel has hit out at the PGA and DP World Tour defectors that have moved to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, labelling them "hypocrites" and insisting that they "go away" before admitting "I can't be diplomatic about it anymore."

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the American said: "To say that they wanted to also support this Tour, whether DP or PGA Tour going forward while playing LIV, is completely asinine. To play the PGA Tour, you gotta play 15 events. Their schedules are now going to be 14 so they’re going to play 29 tournaments a year to still hold their membership on the PGA Tour? That’s ridiculous.

"Just coming to play the big events on DP World Tour, yeah, that helps. But that's not supporting the Tour. Those guys made their bed. They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone. Honestly."

The 35-year-old did not stop there: "They keep talking about how the PGA Tour doesn't listen. I've been really frustrated by it because there's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth and that are lying about some things. I just I can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it."

Given the membership-owned structure of the PGA Tour, Horschel admitted to taking the comments made by some of the LIV Golf players personally: "I dont fault anyone for going to play the LIV Tour. I dont have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV Tour. I have ill will about the comments they have made; comments that Jay Monahan doesn't listen to the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour doesn't listen to us. Jay Monahan and everyone at headquarters is the PGA Tour and they work tirelessly for us to reap the financial rewards and have the opportunities that we have.

"At the same time, I am one of 200+ members of the PGA Tour. I am the PGA Tour. Just as 200 other members are the PGA Tour. So when you're taking shots at the PGA Tour and taking shots at jay Monahan, you're taking shots at us. To say that they don't listen is a complete farce, it really is."

Horschel also failed to sympathise with the likes of Pat Perez, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, who have each said the main factor for joining the Greg Norman-fronted Series was the condensed schedule which will afford them more time with their family: "I'm not seeing my family for five weeks but that is what my wife and I decided," he said. "I made that decision not to see my wife and kids for five weeks. Am I crying about it? No. I'm living my dream of trying to play golf professionally and support my family financially. I'm just tired of this."

The 7-time PGA Tour winner's comments come merely a day after the suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were overturned after they took legal action against the DP World Tour.