'I Feel Like It Was The Right Decision' - Poulter After Earning Back Scottish Open Spot
The Englishman earned his spot back in the Scottish Open following legal action
Ian Poulter says he feels like it was the right move to take legal action against the DP World Tour following the decision to ban LIV Golf players from this week's event and hand out £100,000 fines.
Poulter, along with Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui, had his ban "temporarily stayed" and is now in the field for the event that gets underway at the Renaissance Club on Thursday.
"We followed the procedure that was laid out in front by the tour for an appeal process and we've obviously won that appeal," the Ryder Cup legend said, wearing predominantly 'Majesticks GC' logos - his team in LIV Golf. "I feel like it was the right decision and I'm looking forward to the week."
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
He played in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this week, where he told reporters that he had spoken to Rory McIlroy and Thomas Bjorn, and reiterated that joining LIV was a "business decision" and should not mean he loses friends on tour.
"The locker room are people that I play against week in week out and if they take exception to it that's up to those guys. I haven't had a problem with any of the players," he said.
"I've seen Rory [McIlroy] this week and I've had a chat, I've seen Thomas [Bjorn] and we have a difference of opinion but we're still friends, which its nice when you've played golf with these players for a very long time. It is strictly a business decision, not a personal decision that has to get in the way of friendships and I class pretty much everyone out here on tour as a friend."
