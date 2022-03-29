Donald Trump Issues Statement After Hole-In-One
The 45th President of the United States has issued a public statement and video following a hole-in-one at Florida golf course
Donald Trump has issued a public statement after Tim Swain, a Republican running for Senate in South Carolina, posted an image on Twitter with the captain: “TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE.”
The image showed Trump holding the ball he used for the ace and posing alongside four-time Major champion, Ernie Els, Senior US Open champion, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.
Whilst the President was pictured alongside credible playing partners, the general public weren't too kind in calling its legitimacy into question. Trump's statement is a bid to put that to rest.
"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," the statement reads.
"While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one.
"It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."
The former-President did not stop after the description of the shot: "These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't. Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts
"I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging - and I don't like people who brag!"
As well as the statement, Trump has released a video of his joyous walk to the green; where he found his ball resting at the bottom of the cup.
The 75-year-old has also played alongside some of the best players in the world, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and countless others teeing it up with Trump.
See the video and official statement below:
45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWeMarch 28, 2022
