Donald Trump Makes A Hole-In-One At Georgia Golf Course

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that Donald Trump is a big fan of golf, with the 45th President of the United States apparently holding a handicap index of 1.8. Along with the low handicap, Trump also owns many world class courses around the globe, such as Turnberry, Doral and Bedminster to name a few.

The 75-year-old has also played alongside some of the best players in the world, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and countless others teeing it up with Trump. On Saturday, he was pictured with four-time Major winner, Ernie Els, with an image on Twitter claiming that Trump made a hole-in-one before his "Save America" rally in Commerce, Georgia.

🚨TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/89lrgsGkjTMarch 26, 2022 See more

In a tweet by Tim Swain, who is the Republican running for Senate in South Carolina, the American posted a celebratory photo of the group at a course in Georgia, which included the former President and Hall of Famer, Els, with the caption "TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE!"

Some users on Twitter congratulated the 75-year-old, whilst some questioned the authenticity of the ace, with one tweet responding: "Trump has been known to pick up the ball and put it in the cup so…"

Trump lines up a putt whilst playing a round of golf at Trump Turnberry in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hole-in-one follows just a week after his 14-year-old granddaughter, Kai, won the women's championship at his West Palm Beach golf club, apparently beating players with decades more experience.

The Trump family has long suggested that Kai, who is the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa, who divorced in 2018, might be the best golfer out of all of the Trump family - and she proved it with what observers said was an impressive victory.