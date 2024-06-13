The Historic Trophy And Medals Up For Grabs At The 2024 US Open

Every year, the best male players around the world covet four prizes in particular – the Claret Jug, the Wanamaker Trophy, the Green Jacket and… the US Open trophy.

Yes, that’s the name of the prize on offer this week at the US Open in Pinehurst, unsurprisingly.

Don’t let the lack of name fool you – the US Open trophy has a seriously unique history.

The US Open trophy

Horace Rawlins won the first United States Championship in 1895, earning $150, a gold champion’s medal and possession of the championship sterling silver cup for the year.

Rawlins took the trophy back to him home club until it was presented to the champion the following year - and it has continued ever since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1946, the original trophy was destroyed in a fire at Lloyd Mangrum’s home club, Tam O’Shanter, just outside Chicago. The USGA wanted to preserve the look of the original prize by creating a full-scale replica for the 1947 tournament.

The replica was passed from champion to champion until 1986 before it was retired to the USGA golf museum. This week’s champion will receive a replica… of the replica, made to full-scale once again.

The Jack Nicklaus medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the trophy, winners will receive the Jack Nicklaus medal – a gold medal renamed after the 18-time Major winner in 2012 and redesigned with his iconic image.

Like the trophy, the medal did not have an original name before 2012 but its look has evolved over time since its inception in 1895.

As well as the trophy and medal, there are many perks of winning the US Open including exemptions into the championship for ten years as well as the other three Majors for five years.

Champions also get their names inscribed on the 2024 USGA Champion’s plaque which resides in the USGA Museum’s Hall of Champions.

Amateur medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trophies and honors don't just go to the professional winner though, as the USGA also likes to honor the amateurs that tee it up in the field.

The low amateur at the US Open receives the low amateur medal, which was introduced in 1979, and has been won by some of the biggest names in the sport in recent years.

Viktor Hovland took home the medal in 2019, Scottie Scheffler in 2017 and Matt Fitzpatrick in 2014. Phil Mickelson won the medal twice in his amateur career, in 1990 and 1991respectively.

Silver medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the winner and leading amateur get gold medals, there is also a silver medal on offer.

That goes to the runner-up. Around 10,000 golfers regularly enter the US Open, so finishing 2nd is still a huge accomplishment - so it's nice that they get their own piece of silverware.