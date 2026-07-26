The Senior Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Major Winner Earn?

The final senior Major of the year is almost at an end and several legends of the game are battling it out for yet another trophy to add to their respective cabinets.

Despite being over 50 years old, the desire to win has not wavered for any of those still competing at Gleneagles' famous King's Course in Scotland this weekend.

And their urge to come out on top will remain until the final putt drops on Sunday with another $2.85 million tournament purse on the line.

As far as the Majors go, The Senior Open offers the second smallest. However, there's still almost $450,000 heading the way of the winner.

In addition, each of the top five could theoretically walk away with a six-figure payout while a top-10 result could be good enough for upwards of $50,000.

This one is not about the money, though, as it's still one of the most prestigious titles available in the world of seniors golf.

Padraig Harrington was victorious last year, defeating Justin Leonard and co. by three strokes at Sunningdale Old Course to wrap up an Open Championship double on both sides of the Atlantic.